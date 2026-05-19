Dana Gagnon Named to Utah Business Women to Watch 2026

Everee's Chief Commercial Officer recognized for driving company growth and lifting the next generation of leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee , a leading payroll software built for staffing and gig work, today announced that Chief Commercial Officer Dana Gagnon has been named to the Utah Business 2026 Women to Watch list . The recognition honors women across Utah who are driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.

Utah Business's Women to Watch program recognizes leaders who combine professional excellence with a genuine commitment to developing others. Gagnon was selected for her role in scaling Everee's commercial organization, her track record of mentorship, and her contributions to Utah's tech community.

"Dana is the reason Everee shows up the way it does in the market," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "She brings the same clarity, discipline, and empathy to revenue leadership that she brings to storytelling. She is constantly mentoring, developing talent, and raising the standard for everyone around her. If I could build a company with 1,000 Danas, I would."

Gagnon joined Everee as CMO and has since expanded her leadership across the entire commercial organization, building the company's go-to-market function from the ground up and developing the brand, messaging, and commercial strategy that has helped drive more than 200% company growth. Among her most notable efforts, she led a full company rebrand in just six weeks and spearheaded several integrations with leading staffing and workforce platforms.

Gagnon previously held marketing leadership roles at Pluralsight, where she was part of the team that guided the company through its IPO. She also serves as the Local Ambassador for Exit Five in Salt Lake City, where she hosts networking and professional development events for B2B marketers, and volunteers with organizations focused on economic mobility and food justice.

"Being named to this list is a reflection of the people I've had the privilege of working alongside," said Gagnon. "They're what make a hard job feel worth it and a great job feel electric. I'm proud of what this team has built at Everee and grateful to be recognized with so many remarkable women who are doing amazing work in their fields."

The full honoree list can be seen in the May 2026 issue of Utah Business.

About Everee

Everee is the real-time payroll platform built for businesses with flexible workforces. With Everee, companies can pay W-2 employees and 1099 contractors the moment work is done — daily, weekly, or on demand — without the manual processes, fixed pay cycles, or compliance headaches that come with legacy systems. From automated multi-state compliance and built-in payroll financing to white-label integrations and pay cards, Everee gives businesses the tools to pay people faster, scale without adding complexity, and stop losing workers to competitors who do. Everee serves staffing, home care, mortgage, delivery, gig, and SaaS businesses across all 50 states. Learn more at everee.com .

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SOURCE Everee