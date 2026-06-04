Everee Launches Onboarding+, a Premium I-9 Compliance and Onboarding Tool for Flexible Workforces and Embedded Payroll Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the real-time payroll platform built for staffing, gig work, and other flexible workforces, today announced the launch of Onboarding+, a new premium offering that streamlines worker onboarding, remote I-9 verification, and document management, all inside the Everee platform.

The launch comes at a moment of heightened scrutiny on I-9 compliance. On March 16, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement updated its inspection guidance, reclassifying many previously correctable errors as substantive violations subject to immediate fines, and signaling that the electronic systems used to manage I-9s are themselves now part of the audit. For companies operating distributed, shift-based, or client-specific workforces, where onboarding variability is highest, that change has raised the cost of getting onboarding wrong.

"Workforces today are more dynamic than ever, but onboarding systems haven't kept up," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "At the same time, compliance expectations are rising. Penalties for I-9 violations can reach thousands of dollars per infraction, while audits and notices of inspection continue to increase. Onboarding+ gives businesses a way to move faster without taking on additional risk."

Onboarding+ allows businesses to adapt onboarding to each worker's role, assignment, or client requirements. With Onboarding+, businesses can:

Tailor onboarding workflows and document packages by worker, role, or end-client

Streamline digital I-9 completion, including remote Section 2 verification by authorized representatives

Automate E-Verify case creation and status tracking

Collect and track license and credential expirations

Generate worker-specific assignment contracts and policy documents with variable fields

Maintain an audit-ready record of every signed document and verified credential

Embed compliant onboarding directly into their own app or platform

The launch of Onboarding+ builds on Everee's broader mission to modernize flexible workforce infrastructure. By combining compliant onboarding with Everee's existing same-day payroll capabilities, businesses can support W-2 employees and 1099 contractors without stitching together multiple tools. Onboarding+ is powered by Everee's partnership with WorkBright, the leading specialist in electronic I-9 and onboarding compliance.

Onboarding+ is available now as a premium add-on for Everee customers, and is also available to Flex Build partners — companies that have embedded Everee's payroll into their own platforms — so they can extend compliant onboarding to their own client base. To learn more, visit www.everee.com/onboarding.

About Everee

Everee is the real-time payroll platform built for businesses with flexible workforces. With Everee, companies can pay W-2 employees and 1099 contractors the moment work is done — daily, weekly, or on demand — without the manual processes, fixed pay cycles, or compliance headaches that come with legacy systems. From automated multi-state compliance and built-in payroll financing to white-label integrations and pay cards, Everee gives businesses the tools to pay people faster, scale without adding complexity, and stop losing workers to competitors who do. Everee serves staffing, home care, mortgage, delivery, gig, and SaaS businesses across all 50 states. Learn more at everee.com.

Media Contact

Dana Gagnon [email protected] 312-339-1751

SOURCE Everee