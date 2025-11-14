60,000+ Acts of Gratitude: National Heritage Academies® Students Across 9 States Honor Veterans and Military Heroes with Handwritten Thank You Notes

"Character education is foundational to our mission and essential to a child's development," said Dr. Nick Sheltrown, President and Chief Learning Officer at National Heritage Academies, a network of tuition-free public charter schools. "Project Gratitude is a wonderful example of turning values into action. When we teach fundamental morals, we help students grow into thoughtful, engaged citizens. We also strengthen the learning environment, with four out of five parents saying these shared values have a positive impact on their children."

World Kindness Day Write-A-Thon

Project Gratitude's flagship event, held at South Canton Scholars on World Kindness Day and during the week of Veterans Day, transformed the gymnasium into a hub of heartfelt expression as students from kindergarten through eighth grade participated in a live write-a-thon. South Canton Scholars students wrote 860 letters and delivered them to Soldiers' Angels. The national nonprofit provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.

"This is more than just a writing activity—it's a moment of reflection and connection," said South Canton Scholars Principal, Dana Gurganus. "Our students are learning that gratitude is not just a feeling, but an action. Through this effort, they're using their voices to honor those who protect and serve while showcasing the morals that unite us across geographies and generations."

"At Soldiers' Angels, we see firsthand how a simple message of gratitude can lift the spirits of those who have served or are serving," said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "The letters from National Heritage Academies students are a powerful reminder that kindness and appreciation have no age limit. These heartfelt notes will mean the world to Service Members and Veterans across the country who often just need to know that their service is remembered and valued."

In all, Soldiers' Angels will deliver approximately 10,000 NHA student letters to veterans through their network that provides care packages and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. An additional nearly 50,000 NHA student letters will be distributed to Veterans Affairs centers in local communities across the country.

Why It Matters: Gratitude as a Learning Outcome

Each November, NHA schools spotlight the virtue of gratitude, helping students connect academic excellence with personal growth and civic responsibility. NHA's Moral Focus curriculum emphasizes nine core values – one per month – over the course of the school year: wisdom, respect, gratitude, self-control, perseverance, courage, encouragement, compassion, and integrity. This unique educational model integrates character-building into a rigorous academic framework designed for college-readiness.

"As a parent, I love that National Heritage Academies teaches my children not only strong academics but how to be good people," said Brittany Morgan, whose two children attend South Canton Scholars and participated in Project Gratitude. "Moral Focus values like integrity, respect, and gratitude show up in our home every day from how they treat their friends to the small acts of kindness they choose on their own. These lessons stay with them, and I truly see the difference it makes."

Impact by the Numbers

National Heritage Academies serves 60,000+ students across nine states: Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin

National Heritage Academies operates 50+ schools in Michigan

In 2025, 18 NHA schools were ranked among the Top 10 Best Charter Elementary and Middle School lists in three states by U.S. News & World Report

75% of NHA schools outperform local districts on state proficiency tests

Seven NHA partner-schools have earned National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition

In 2025, National Heritage Academies celebrates its 30th anniversary of offering a rich and challenging curriculum and strong academic support.

For more information about NHA's Moral Focus program or to find a school near you, visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies