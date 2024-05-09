60 Community College Students Awarded Transfer Scholarships to Attend Four-Year Institutions

Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announces its 2024 selection of outstanding community college students for competitive transfer scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced the selection of 60 community college students as recipients of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. This highly competitive award allows students to complete their undergraduate degrees at four-year institutions with minimal financial burden.

According to Community College Research Center research , transfer pathways from community colleges are a significant contributor to enrollment and diversity at four-year institutions. However, a lack of scholarship opportunities for transfer students, as well as other obstacles like losing credits during the transfer process, continue to keep bachelor's degree completion rates low.

"Community college students remain far too underrepresented at our nation's top institutions, despite clear research demonstrating their success once they arrive. Our scholarship is one way we aim to ensure that high-achieving students have the opportunity to complete their degree where they want, regardless of their financial background," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Cooke Foundation.

One objective of the scholarship is to give Scholars the opportunity to graduate with as little debt as possible. The award, which is last dollar funding after all other institutional aid, can provide as much as $55,000 a year. In addition to the financial support, Cooke Transfer Scholars receive comprehensive educational advising - guidance that is crucial for navigating their transition to four-year colleges and planning their career paths. Cooke Scholars also benefit from access to internship opportunities, study abroad and graduate school funding, as well as a dynamic network of over 3,000 Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

This year's application saw nearly 1,700 applications from over 380 community colleges. Applicants were evaluated on their academic prowess, financial need, and leadership qualities. A complete list of the 2024 Cooke Transfer Scholars and their respective community colleges is available here .

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $282 million in scholarships to more than 3,300 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $133 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation