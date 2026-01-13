Suncoast Credit Union Unveils Enhanced Student Loan Program Through Partnership with College Ave

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncoast Credit Union announces the launch of a new and improved student loan and refinancing program in collaboration with College Ave, a leading provider of private student loans. This partnership provides members with access to an innovative and comprehensive suite of financial solutions for students and families.

Suncoast members can now take advantage of:

A new student loan refinance option to help manage and consolidate existing loans

A new parent loan option designed specifically for families supporting a student's education

Extensive educational resources and videos to guide borrowers through the loan process

A swift, user-friendly online application that can be completed in just three minutes with an instant credit decision

Zero application fees for all loan types

Flexible choice of repayment terms to fit each member's financial goals

Multiple repayment options for added convenience and budgeting flexibility

"This new partnership provides an improvement to our student loan program," said Darlene Johnson, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. "Our members can now choose from a wider range of options, providing stronger support to students and families throughout the education journey."

Brian Reed, Head of Partnerships at College Ave, added, "We are excited to join Suncoast Credit Union in delivering a seamless and stress-free financing experience for both students and parents. Our collaborative program is centered on transparency, simplicity, and service—helping borrowers pay for college with confidence."

The enhanced program reflects Suncoast Credit Union's ongoing commitment to the financial well-being of its membership and their families, as well as the support of educational advancement in the communities it serves.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.2 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 78 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union's service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About College Ave

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, College Ave offers a customer-centric approach to private student loans, parent loans, graduate loans, and refinancing options. Founded with a simple mission — to take the stress out of paying for college — College Ave combines best-in-class technology with deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personalized financial solutions. The company provides competitive rates, flexible repayment options, and seamless customer experience that empowers students and families to focus on building bright futures.

SOURCE College Ave