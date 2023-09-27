Global Coffee and Tea Leader Is Giving Away Free Beverages for a Year Kicking off September 29th on National Coffee Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand has been serving its premium coffee and teas that guests crave and enjoy every day. In honor of its 60th anniversary, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is giving way free coffee and tea beverages for a year*, kicking off on National Coffee Day. One lucky winner will receive free drinks for 365 days and 60 will win free drinks for the remainder of 2023.

60 Years & 60 Winners! The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

Guests will be entered to win automatically with every purchase through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app beginning on September 29 and running through October 31. Winners can order one free any regular sized drink per day, seven days per week.

"Decade over decade, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continues to provide our guests with the best quality coffees and teas from around the world with innovative and exciting flavors," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "With 60 years of innovation in the coffee and tea industry, we want to celebrate this milestone with communities in which we serve. This giveaway is our way of thanking our loyal guests and welcoming new ones."

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is a staple in communities across Southern California and beyond. In 1963, the first The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location opened in Brentwood, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Today, the iconic café has grown to over 1,000 locations across the globe. Since its inception, the company has formed longstanding relationships directly with growers from around the world and always sources for taste, quality, and sustainability. From sourcing, to roasting locally, to in store preparation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf focuses on meticulous attention to detail at every step that helps maintain the highest quality beans that produces that perfect, bright, buttery cup of coffee.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea in stores.

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information and to sign up, please visit The Coffee Bean Rewards App .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,130 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

*Guests who purchase any beverage or food item through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app will automatically be entered to win free drinks for a year (1 winner) or free drinks for the remainder of 2023 (60 winners). This includes any regular sized drink, one free dink per day, seven days a week. Add-ons/modifiers not included. Guests can also enter to win via an online submission form.

