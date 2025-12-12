600 BLET TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACTS

Locomotive Engineers at SEPTA and CPKC Soo Line Lock in Labor Agreements

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of SEPTA and CPKC Soo Line workers represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have voted to ratify two new collective bargaining agreements.

On the CPKC Soo Line, 300 locomotive engineers will earn compounded raises of 18.8 percent over the length of the five-year agreement in addition to strong improvements to work rules.

"CPKC's Soo Line would not run if it weren't for hundreds of hardworking BLET Teamsters," said Pete Semenek, BLET National Vice President. "This new contract reflects the commitment they bring to work every single day."

At SEPTA, 300 workers voted to ratify a short-term contract to raise wages by 5 percent over the next year. This follows months of fierce, coordinated advocacy from the Teamsters Rail Conference to stave off substantial budget shortfalls at the Pennsylvania-based transit authority.

"This contract ensures the hard work of SEPTA's BLET Teamsters does not go unrecognized as the agency looks ahead to the future," said Jim Louis, BLET National Vice President. "We look forward to building on this agreement to ensure our members' needs and concerns are addressed for years to come."

