NEWLY ORGANIZED AMAZON TEAMSTERS RALLY TO DEMAND RECOGNITION

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Amazon Teamsters and elected officials will rally outside of Amazon's DBK1 Facility in Woodside, Queens, demanding Amazon recognize the Teamsters Union as the bargaining representative for more than 200 DBK1 drivers.

Amazon Teamsters will also pressure New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to schedule a vote on the Delivery Protection Act. The legislation would hold bad actors like Amazon accountable by requiring last-mile delivery facility operators to abide by common-sense licensing requirements.

WHO: Amazon Teamsters, members of Teamsters Joint Council 16

Tiffany Cabán, New York City Councilmember

Julie Won, New York City Councilmember

Donovan Richards, Queens Borough President

Jessica Ramos, New York State Senator

Jabari Brisport, New York State Senator

Kristen Gonzalez, New York State Senator

Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, New York Assemblymember



WHEN: Friday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m. ET



WHERE: Amazon DBK1 Facility

1 Bulova Ave., Woodside, NY 11377



VISUALS: Teamsters and allies rallying, holding signs and banners



INTERVIEWS: Available upon request

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters