NEWLY ORGANIZED AMAZON TEAMSTERS RALLY TO DEMAND RECOGNITION

News provided byInternational Brotherhood of Teamsters
Dec 12, 2025, 08:12 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Amazon Teamsters and elected officials will rally outside of Amazon's DBK1 Facility in Woodside, Queens, demanding Amazon recognize the Teamsters Union as the bargaining representative for more than 200 DBK1 drivers.
Amazon Teamsters will also pressure New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to schedule a vote on the Delivery Protection Act. The legislation would hold bad actors like Amazon accountable by requiring last-mile delivery facility operators to abide by common-sense licensing requirements.
|
WHO:
|
Amazon Teamsters, members of Teamsters Joint Council 16
|
Tiffany Cabán, New York City Councilmember
|
Julie Won, New York City Councilmember
|
Donovan Richards, Queens Borough President
|
Jessica Ramos, New York State Senator
|
Jabari Brisport, New York State Senator
|
Kristen Gonzalez, New York State Senator
|
Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, New York Assemblymember
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m. ET
|
WHERE:
|
Amazon DBK1 Facility
|
1 Bulova Ave., Woodside, NY 11377
|
VISUALS:
|
Teamsters and allies rallying, holding signs and banners
|
INTERVIEWS:
|
Available upon request
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
[email protected]
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Share this article