SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS ACROSS LOUISIANA JOIN TEAMSTERS

183 Workers Secure Teamsters Representation Through Card Check

GEISMAR, La., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and warehouse workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits facilities throughout Louisiana have overwhelmingly decided to join the Teamsters Union. The 183 workers, represented by Teamsters Locals 270 and 568, work at facilities in Geismar, Kenner, Lafayette, Shreveport, and Monroe.

"These workers know that Teamsters representation is the path to good wages, benefits, and real job protections," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We are ready to hit the ground running to negotiate a strong first contract."

Under the card check process, Southern Glazer's workers in Louisiana chose Teamsters representation by signing authorization cards. With the addition of these five new facilities, the Teamsters have organized 68 Southern Glazer's locations nationwide.

"The momentum Teamsters have had at this company over the past year has been incredible," said Doug Beckham, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 568. "The confidence I have in this very capable group of people who made this organizing win happen shows me how bright our future looks and that we will continue to organize and grow our union."

"This win highlights the strength and solidarity our new members. We are proud to welcome them, and we are ready to fight for an agreement that honors their worth," said Stephen Sorrell, President of Local 270.

"Joining the Teamsters gives us a voice so we can fight for what we deserve," said Christopher Northern, a member of Local 270 and fulfillment associate at the Geismar facility. "We are excited to bargain a strong contract that will provide a better quality of life for our families."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters