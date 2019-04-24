61 Community College Students Awarded Prestigious Transfer Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's prestigious Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship today announced awards to 61 high-achieving community college students with financial need. The highly competitive national scholarship will provide recipients with up to $40,000 annually for a maximum of three years to complete their bachelor's degree.

In addition to the monetary award, these new Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from Foundation staff to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their careers. The Foundation will additionally provide opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding, as well as connection to a thriving network of nearly 2,500 fellow Cooke Scholars and alumni.

"Our recent ' Persistence ' report highlights the vast potential and achievements of community college transfer students — who go on to outperform their non-transfer peers at selective four-year institutions," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "In an era where many high-achieving students often begin their higher education journey in community college, the Foundation is committed to enabling these transfer students to pursue their academic dreams at the nation's top colleges and universities."

Nearly 1,500 students applied for the 2019 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on academic ability, persistence, leadership, and service to others. The recipients selected represent 18 different states have a median household adjusted gross income of $28,000 and an average GPA of 3.93. This year's cohort of Cooke Transfer Scholars has applied to the nation's most selective institutions.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided over $100 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

