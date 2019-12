61 Jones Walker Attorneys Included in 2020 Louisiana Super Lawyers List

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 61 Jones Walker attorneys in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans offices were selected for inclusion in the 2020 Louisiana Super Lawyers List.

The following attorneys were recognized as Super Lawyers:

Baton Rouge

Brandon Kelly Black , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation John C. Blackman, IV , Estate & Probate

, Estate & Probate R. Keith Colvin , Real Estate

, Real Estate James C. Percy , Business Litigation

Lafayette

Michael G. Lemoine , Transportation/Maritime

New Orleans

H. Mark Adams , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor Jesse R. Adams, III , Tax

, Tax Tarak Anada , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation William M. Backstrom, Jr. , Tax

, Tax L. Etienne Balart , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Edward Hart Bergin , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Richard D. Bertram , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Robert B. Bieck, Jr. , Securities Litigation

, Securities Litigation Timothy P. Brechtel , Employee Benefits

, Employee Benefits Andre B. Burvant , Tax

, Tax Mark A. Cunningham , Antitrust Litigation

, Antitrust Litigation J. Kelly Duncan , Gaming

, Gaming David F. Edwards , Estate & Probate

, Estate & Probate Madeleine Fischer , Insurance Coverage

, Insurance Coverage George J. Fowler, III , International

, International Elizabeth J. Futrell , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business Covert J. Geary , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Glenn G. Goodier , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Harry Simms Hardin, III , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Pauline F. Hardin , Criminal Defense: White Collar

, Criminal Defense: White Collar Curtis R. Hearn , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Miriam Wogan Henry , Estate & Probate

, Estate & Probate William H. Hines , Business/Corporate

, Business/Corporate Jonathan A. Hunter , Energy & Resources

, Energy & Resources Grady S. Hurley , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Edward J. Koehl, Jr. , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Edward F. LeBreton III , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Andrew R. Lee , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Robert T. Lemon II , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Sidney F. Lewis , V , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor Michael W. Magner , Criminal Defense: White Collar

, Criminal Defense: White Collar Mark A. Mintz , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business J. Marshall Page, III , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Avery B. Pardee , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Jefferson R. Tillery , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Richard J. Tyler , Construction Litigation

, Construction Litigation Susan M. Tyler , Real Estate

, Real Estate R. Patrick Vance , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business David S. Willenzik , Banking

, Banking James E. Wright, III , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime William Pitard Wynne , Transportation/Maritime

The following attorneys were recognized as Rising Stars:

Baton Rouge

Alexandra Clark Layfield , Securities & Corporate Finance

, Securities & Corporate Finance B. Trevor Wilson , Tax

Lafayette

Jessica Allain , Business Litigation

New Orleans

Jeanne L. Amy , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Laura F. Ashley , Bankruptcy: Business

, Bankruptcy: Business William C. Baldwin , Transportation/Maritime

, Transportation/Maritime Minia E. Bremenstul , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor Micah J. Fincher , IP Litigation

, IP Litigation Jeffrey P. Good , Real Estate

, Real Estate P.J. Kee , Employment & Labor

, Employment & Labor Luis E. Llamas , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Kathy A. Rito , PJ Medical Malpractice: Defense

, PJ Medical Malpractice: Defense Graham H. Ryan , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Daniella G. Silberstein , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Brett S. Venn , Business Litigation

Contact :

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

mmgorman@joneswalker.com

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

hbone@joneswalker.com

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP