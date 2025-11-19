Jones Walker Welcomes Litigator Deirdre McGlinchey as Partner in New Orleans

Former McGlinchey Stafford laterals grow commercial disputes team

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Deirdre McGlinchey as a partner, Rob Denny as special counsel, and two new associates, Gillian Miculek McCarroll and Ryan Lavelle, as members of the Litigation Practice Group and commercial disputes team in the New Orleans office.

Deirdre McGlinchey

"We are thrilled to welcome Deirdre and her team to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, managing partner. "Deirdre has deep roots in Louisiana and a national reputation as an excellent trial attorney. Her arrival not only strengthens our already remarkable litigation practice but also reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled legal services to clients across the country."

The litigation team joining the firm from McGlinchey Stafford brings significant trial experience and long-standing relationships within their practices.

"I have long admired Jones Walker, having spent decades working across the table from its attorneys and forging lasting relationships with many of them," said Deirdre. "I am eager to join forces with my new colleagues to broaden our reach and leverage Jones Walker's platform to enhance the services we deliver to clients, while continuing to grow my litigation practice nationwide."

Deirdre and her team represent clients from a broad spectrum of industries, including some of the country's largest heavy equipment manufacturers, healthcare entities, and companies in the transportation, logistics, and chemical sectors. Her practice also encompasses matters involving the private corrections industry and other complex regulatory environments.

About Deirdre McGlinchey

Deirdre is a seasoned trial attorney with deep experience defending clients in individual claims, class actions, and multidistrict litigation before state and federal courts across the United States. She regularly represents large manufacturers and other publicly traded and privately held companies in high-stakes products liability cases involving construction, mining, and agricultural equipment; diesel and natural gas engines; industrial turbines; automotive design; marine propulsion systems; toxic torts; and medical devices. Deirdre also counsels clients from a broad spectrum of industries, including some of the country's largest heavy equipment manufacturers, healthcare entities, and companies in the transportation, logistics, and chemical sectors. She was a partner and the former head of McGlinchey Stafford's general litigation section.

About Rob Denny

For more than 10 years, Rob has advised and defended clients in complex litigation throughout the United States and abroad. His practice emphasizes mass tort and products liability matters, particularly those involving transportation and industrial equipment, including construction and agricultural equipment.

About Gillian Miculek McCarroll

Gillian concentrates her practice on representing corporate clients in complex litigation encompassing product liability, transportation, asbestos, and toxic torts, and matters involving exposure to hazardous substances. She defends clients nationwide, from mediation through bench and jury trials, in cases alleging design and manufacturing defects, wrongful death, failure to warn, catastrophic injury, and related claims.

About Ryan Lavelle

Ryan represents a variety of clients in litigation matters involving companies in the insurance, transportation, manufacturing, and private corrections industries. In particular, he has represented a variety of manufacturing clients in product liability cases alleging design and manufacturing defects, wrongful death, failure to warn, catastrophic injury, and related claims.

