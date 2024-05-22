64% of Public Affairs Professionals Not Using AI; Of Those, 77% Are Open to It Amid Growing Challenges, Quorum Report Finds

Resource constraints, impending election pressures compound advocacy complexity in a polarized political landscape

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum, a market leader in public affairs software, has released its 2024 State of Government Affairs report. Quorum's survey of 225 government affairs professionals reveals that public affairs teams are grappling with a polarized political environment, staffing shortages and an increased volume of legislative activity to track. However, they are hopeful about the potential for AI tools to help address key challenges.

According to Quorum data, the 118th Congress is on track to be the most unproductive in decades, enacting only 0.37% of introduced bills from January 2023 through April 2024 despite introducing the most bills (12,354) of any Congress since the 1990s. Public affairs professionals aim to capture the attention of lawmakers, yet nearly two-thirds (64%) of professionals say the polarized political climate in the U.S. makes advocacy and lobbying work harder and more than half (51%) say their work will get even more difficult in the months before November's election.

Despite these obstacles, numerous professionals find optimism in AI's potential. Quorum's survey reveals that although a majority (64%) of public affairs professionals cite not yet using AI at work, almost half (48%) express excitement and hope about the possibilities these tools may bring. Those who are embracing AI in their work are using it to analyze bills, draft and iterate messaging, conduct research, parse data and more.

"The report paints a clear picture: Public affairs professionals face escalated challenges, with teams shrinking as the work multiplies. A growing ideological divide and looming national election mean it's harder than ever to reach decision-makers," said Alex Wirth , co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "Many public affairs professionals are excited about the potential of AI for advocacy. At Quorum, we share that enthusiasm. That's why we've incorporated AI tools into our software — to free teams from tedious tasks and unlock time for high-value work."

Additional key takeaways from the survey include:

More than one-third (35%) of public affairs professionals say getting the attention of lawmakers and other decision-makers is their biggest problem, alongside concerns about understaffing (33%) and underfunding (26%).

of professionals cite email as the most effective way to communicate. More than two-thirds (69%) said that in-person meetings are the most effective way to influence policymakers.

said that in-person meetings are the most effective way to influence policymakers. Almost three-quarters (73%) said their organization will get involved in the election, with two primary strategies at the forefront of efforts: focusing on advocating on issues (47%) and encouraging people to register and vote (48%).

said their organization will get involved in the election, with two primary strategies at the forefront of efforts: focusing on advocating on issues (47%) and encouraging people to register and vote (48%). Of those not using AI, more than three-quarters (77%) are open to using it once they learn more.

are open to using it once they learn more. Nonprofits are lagging in using AI in their work, with agency and consultant AI adopters being double that of nonprofits.

