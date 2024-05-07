Quorum Appoints Matt Williams as CFO

Public affairs software adds current board observer and government affairs market investor to executive team

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum , a market leader in public affairs software, has appointed Matt Williams as chief financial officer. Williams will focus on connecting business growth and innovation as Quorum builds on its market positioning, platform unification and AI offerings to deepen value for all stakeholders.

Williams has a deep understanding and appreciation for public affairs software, working across products like Phone2Action, GovPredict and KnowWho, and having led government affairs investment efforts for the last six years at Frontier Growth. In advance of assuming a full-time role within the team, Williams served as both an investor and a board observer for Quorum and provided guidance on its acquisition of Capitol Canary in 2022.

"When it comes to capabilities and product offerings, nothing on the market is as impactful as Quorum," said Williams. "The high-caliber team at Quorum shares a common commitment to making solid business decisions, driving growth and creating value for all their stakeholders. I couldn't be joining at a better moment. "

In his new role, Williams will work cross-functionally so that finance can actively partner with all parts of the organization to drive the pace of innovation. With a future-focused vision of finance, Williams aims to foster strategic collaboration to propel the company toward continued sustainable growth.

"Matt's guidance on Quorum's board has been indispensable to our growth and success," said Alex Wirth, co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "Quorum is at an exciting inflection point — we can think big and act on our ambitions, with finance as a partner in progress. Matt will help us advance on our goals, track progress and measure success with an eye for where we can go next."

The expansion of its executive team comes alongside Quorum's 10-year anniversary as a company, marking a significant milestone in its growth as a unified public affairs software.

