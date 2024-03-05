64% of Shoppers Say Buying Frozen Foods Helps At The Register

March Frozen Food Month Highlights Healthy, Convenient and Affordable Meal Options

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Frozen Food Month, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association [NFRA], the leading trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, has released the results from its latest Atomik survey.

The results, tapping into shopping and meal preparation habits, found overwhelming support when it comes to the importance of having frozen foods on hand for convenience, affordability, and contribution to healthy meals.

Key findings highlighting the advantages of frozen food include:

Convenience and Inspiration: Nearly all respondents (99%) find inspiration for dinner in the frozen aisle, while an overwhelming 83% agree that frozen food makes meal planning easier.

Almost two-thirds of adults (64%) say frozen foods help them combat rising grocery costs, making them a valuable tool for cost-conscious consumers. Healthy Options: More than three in five adults (61%) believe frozen options contribute to a nourishing breakfast, and nearly four in five parents (79%) agree.

Parents find frozen food to be an especially valuable tool for navigating both meal planning and rising grocery costs. A significant portion (76%) of parents surveyed agree that frozen food helps them stretch their budgets, a higher percentage than adults without children at home. "For families facing rising food costs, frozen meals offer a budget-friendly solution," said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. "The ability to stock your freezer with healthy and convenient meals at an affordable price, while reducing food waste, is a plus in today's economy."

As part of National Frozen Food Month, NFRA has partnered with Jamie Gwen, Chef & TV personality, to share convenient, chef-inspired mealtime ideas utilizing frozen foods for busy families.

NFRA's consumer brand, Easy Home Meals, is a valuable resource that offers recipes and inspiration for ways to make tasty, simple meals with the help of foods from the frozen and dairy aisles. With something for every taste and occasion, families can create delicious, time-saving meals without sacrificing flavor.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions Rediscover Dairy and Frozen, March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

