ReDiscover Inspiration in the Dairy and Frozen Food Aisles

3 in 4 adults say that they find it easier to eat healthy when they have a freshly stocked refrigerator and freezer

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every January, the calendar flips, resolutions are penned, and intentions are set. Whether your goals focus on healthier habits, cleaner eating, or a balanced budget, the dairy and frozen food aisles are a key place to start, offering a secret weapon of convenient, budget-friendly ingredients to help you transform your January resolutions into lasting, positive change.

Throughout the month of January, the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is helping consumers ditch mealtime monotony and rediscover a world of flavor in their own kitchen.

"As consumers are seeking out new recipes and budget-friendly ideas for mealtimes, the dairy and frozen aisles offer the variety and convenience they are looking for," says Tricia Greyshock, President and CEO of NFRA. "The number of innovative products keeps growing, presenting consumers with choices that can fit any lifestyle."

Out with the old, in with the new. Set yourself up for success to help reach your goals. In a recent survey, more than 3 in 4 adults (78%) say they find it easier to eat healthy when they have a freshly stocked refrigerator and freezer. And more than half of adults (56%) say they clean out their refrigerator or freezer to start the new year to make room for new items, flavors or healthier choices.

If time constraints are standing in the way of your goals, find shortcuts to help make meal prep easier and healthier. In our survey, we found that 72% of adults say they are looking for shortcuts to make eating healthier. And if spending time with friends and family is at the top of the priority list this year, ease of meal-making can help with that. When asked, nearly 1 in 2 adults say they are looking to use more ready-made entrees (48%) or more appetizers (47%) from the frozen and refrigerated aisles to make it quicker and easier to prepare meals that feel complete.

Need some creative ideas for quicker, healthier meals? Half of adults (50%) admit they are in a rut when it comes to meal decisions and more than 3 in 5 adults (62%) are actively looking for new resources for discovering unique recipes. While some of the best recipes come from foodfluencers and scrolling online, more than half of adults (54%) say the best cure for recipe fatigue is browsing their local grocery store for inspiration.

Looking for a quick and easy way to get started? The ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen lookbook and Easy Home Meals recipe library are bursting with ideas to transform everyday ingredients into culinary masterpieces. You can also conquer the kitchen with engaging video tutorials and handy recipe hacks to build culinary confidence and become a master of your meals. We're also giving away a state-of-the-art Ninja®Kitchen appliance to take your cooking game to the next level!

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions Rediscover Dairy and Frozen, March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

