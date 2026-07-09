65 Equity Partners to make a partnership investment in Theop alongside the Founders and Florac

LONDON and PARIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Equity Partners, a global investment firm dedicated to supporting entrepreneur-led businesses, today announces a partnership investment in Theop ("the Company" or "the Group"), the independent leader of real estate Client Representation services in France and increasingly across Europe. Founders Julien Palengat and Sébastien Alphand will remain the Company's largest shareholders alongside management, with existing shareholder Florac reinvesting alongside 65 Equity Partners to support the Group's next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Paris, Theop was founded in 2012 by Julien and Sébastien, two visionary French entrepreneurs who identified an early opportunity to develop the Client Representation model in France as an independent alternative to the traditional developer model. The Group provides real estate project management consulting services, supporting blue-chip asset owners throughout the delivery of large and complex real estate projects, spanning both new builds and renovations, as well as acquisition consulting services.

Theop operates across three complementary segments - Client Representation, Advisory Services and General Contracting - and is active across a broad range of asset classes, including offices, luxury hotels, managed residentials, logistics buildings and public buildings. Theop has also built a growing presence in the data centre segment, an asset class benefiting from strong structural demand driven by the ongoing expansion of digital and AI infrastructure across Europe, and an attractive additional avenue for growth alongside the Group's established position. The Group today serves more than 650 clients, employs more than 300 staff, and has completed more than 1,500 projects since inception, with a significant share of repeat blue-chip clients.

65 Equity Partners will be an active and supportive minority partner to Theop's founders and management team, drawing on its global network and ecosystem to support the Group's continued growth. This includes both organic expansion and further M&A, as well as entry into new geographies and adjacent asset classes, and Theop's ongoing digitalisation and AI initiatives. The partnership is intended to accelerate Theop's growth trajectory and support its ambition to become Europe's leading pure-play Client Representation platform, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and operating model that have underpinned the Group's success to date.

"We were looking for a global partnership-focused investor, and are delighted to welcome 65 Equity Partners as a shareholder in Theop. Since founding the business in 2012, we have built Client Representation into a trusted, structurally advantaged model for asset owners across Europe, and this new chapter will allow us to accelerate growth internationally while staying true to the culture and values that have always defined Theop," comment Julien Palengat and Sébastien Alphand, Founders of Theop.

"We are excited to partner with Julien, Sébastien and the wider Theop team to support the continued growth of a business that has become a trusted partner to some of the most successful real estate owners in Europe. The industry continues to benefit from strong structural growth drivers, including the shift towards the Client Representation model and expansion into new asset classes such as data centres, and we look forward to working with the team as they build on their leadership position across new markets in Europe and globally," comments Pascal Heberling, Partner and Co-Head of Europe, 65 Equity Partners.

"Theop's track record of profitable growth, disciplined M&A and deep client relationships reflects the strength of its platform and the quality of its team. We look forward to actively supporting Julien, Sébastien and the management team in the next phase of growth," comments Charles Goulet, Managing Director in charge of France, 65 Equity Partners.

"We are proud of the partnership built with Theop's outstanding management team over the past five years, and we look forward to continuing to support the Company alongside 65 Equity Partners. With its international footprint and strong track record, 65 Equity Partners is ideally positioned to accompany Theop through its next stage of growth while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and operational excellence that have driven the Company's success to date," comments Leopold Meyer, founder and Chairman of Florac.

Advisors to Theop and its shareholders: Cambon Partners (M&A & Financing), McDermott Will & Schulte (Legal), De Pardieu Brocas Maffei (Legal – Financing), D+Co (Legal and Tax), Exelmans (Financial), Advancy (Commercial)

Advisors to 65 Equity Partners: Amala Partners (M&A), LEK (Commercial), Latham & Watkins / Taylor Wessing (Legal), Alvarez & Marsal (Financial, Tax, IT)

About Theop

Theop is the leading independent provider of real estate project management consulting services in France, and increasingly across Europe, primarily assisting blue-chip asset owners in the delivery of large and complex development projects, spanning new builds and renovations. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Paris, the Company operates across Client Representation, Advisory Services and General Contracting, serving clients across a broad range of asset classes, including offices, hotels, managed residentials, logistics and data centres, with more than 300 staff.

For more information visit www.theop.fr

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that partners with leading entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses in Europe, North America and South-east Asia to create sustainable long-term value across the business services, healthcare, technology, consumer, and industrials sectors. Its offices in Singapore, London, Paris, New York and San Francisco enable the firm to think globally and connect locally.

65 Equity Partners is backed by Temasek, has over US$4.2 billion in assets under management, and seeks to leverage its global network and the expertise of its broader ecosystem for the benefit of its partner companies.

For more information visit www.65equitypartners.com

About Florac

Florac is a permanent capital investment company, active in Europe and North America, founded and owned by the Meyer family, operating three complementary investment strategies: Florac Mid-Market Europe, Florac Partners Europe and Florac North America. Since foundation, Florac has invested in more than 30 companies, with a focus on the business services, healthcare services, industrials, and consumer sectors. Florac supports entrepreneurs with their ambitious strategic projects, aiming to foster the emergence of national and international leaders and prioritizing sustainable businesses with strong growth drivers.

For more information visit www.florac.eu

For further information, contact:

Theop

[email protected]

65 Equity Partners

[email protected]

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