66degrees Appoints Jonathan Cremers as Chief Delivery Officer to Lead the Era of Agentic Teams

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading AI and data solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Cremers as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Cremers will lead the company's global delivery organization and oversee the strategic orchestration of 66degrees' Agentic Teams, a human-AI ecosystem engineered to help clients build the Agentic Enterprise.

Jonathan Cremers, Chief Delivery Officer, 66degrees

This appointment marks a significant evolution in how 66degrees executes complex enterprise transformations. By combining Cremers' extensive experience leading global delivery at Cognizant, Accenture, and IBM with 66degrees Paradigm, a proprietary platform of AI-enabled Delivery Agents, Cremers will ensure that every client project translates technical complexity into business clarity with accuracy and speed.

Scaling the 66degrees Agentic Teams Model

Under Cremers' leadership, 66degrees is redefining professional services through its Agentic Teams model. This delivery engine is designed for high-velocity execution, technical precision, and the realization of key business outcomes. The model consists of three integrated components that allow 66degrees to act as a true extension of the client's business:

Forward-Deployed Engineers and Architects (collectively, FDEs): These experts are embedded with client teams to deeply understand and deconstruct customer journeys and business processes. With this deep understanding, 66degrees FDEs design agentic systems and build agents that transform clients' businesses into agentic enterprises.





These experts are embedded with client teams to deeply understand and deconstruct customer journeys and business processes. With this deep understanding, 66degrees FDEs design agentic systems and build agents that transform clients' businesses into agentic enterprises. Global Team of Engineering Experts: A world-class delivery organization providing specialized technical skill sets, platform expertise and global scale to translate high-level architecture into enterprise-grade solutions.





A world-class delivery organization providing specialized technical skill sets, platform expertise and global scale to translate high-level architecture into enterprise-grade solutions. AI-enabled Delivery Agents: Paradigm, 66degrees' proprietary platform of AI-enabled delivery agents, handles the technical "heavy lifting" of enterprise-scale transformation and agentic deployments, allowing teams to focus on high-value and complex work problems.

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by a passion for helping teams deliver with clarity, confidence, and purpose. As Chief Delivery Officer, my goal is to translate the 'Science of Delivery' into a consistent, high-value experience that drives scalable, predictable growth," said Jonathan Cremers. "By utilizing our Agentic Teams model and the Paradigm framework, we are acting as a long-term strategic extension of our clients' businesses. This deep alignment allows us to navigate complex transformations with a level of precision and predictability that traditional consultancies simply cannot match."

Building the Agentic Enterprise with Agility and Scale

66degrees Agentic Teams help deliver a comprehensive offering set designed to support clients through every phase of their transformation journey, enabling faster time-to-market, rapid speed to production, and scalable success:

Agentic Labs: Utilizing on-site workshops to decompose complex operations and customer journeys into automated, agentic workflows. These sessions deliver high-impact roadmaps with actionable next steps, which leverage 66degrees' full offering suite, to build the Agentic Enterprise.





Utilizing on-site workshops to decompose complex operations and customer journeys into automated, agentic workflows. These sessions deliver high-impact roadmaps with actionable next steps, which leverage 66degrees' full offering suite, to build the Agentic Enterprise. Data and Platform Modernization: Creating AI-ready data and cloud foundations by modernizing legacy estates with Agentic Teams enabled by Paradigm delivery agents.





Creating AI-ready data and cloud foundations by modernizing legacy estates with Agentic Teams enabled by Paradigm delivery agents. Agentic AI Solutions: Architecting and deploying custom, production-ready AI agents at scale across verticals and within key enterprise departments, including Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Customer Operations with an accelerated Agent Development Framework.





Architecting and deploying custom, production-ready AI agents at scale across verticals and within key enterprise departments, including Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Customer Operations with an accelerated Agent Development Framework. AI Fluency and Enablement: Providing comprehensive training and enablement for engineering teams and entire business operations to ensure long-term value, engineering excellence, and financial engineering strategies for the C-suite, including the enablement of long-term P&L planning.





Providing comprehensive training and enablement for engineering teams and entire business operations to ensure long-term value, engineering excellence, and financial engineering strategies for the C-suite, including the enablement of long-term P&L planning. Managed Services: Providing continuous lifecycle 24 x 7 x 365 management and support for ongoing AI, data and cloud optimization.

Cremers has organized an expert team of leaders to orchestrate the execution of 66degrees' offerings and lead the core components of the Agentic Teams model:

Tanwir Danish, EVP Global Head of Data and AI: Leading the strategy and delivery of high-velocity AI and Data Solutions, as well as AI Enablement and Fluency.

Leading the strategy and delivery of high-velocity AI and Data Solutions, as well as AI Enablement and Fluency.

Alex Voorhees, SVP Cloud and App Dev: Driving the foundational Cloud, Application, and Data Transformations required to prepare enterprises for agentic system deployment.





Driving the foundational Cloud, Application, and Data Transformations required to prepare enterprises for agentic system deployment. Yogish C, SVP India: Managing the global engineering pods that provide the technical scale and specialized precision of the 66degrees Professional and Managed Services delivery engine.

Under this leadership, the allocation of Agentic Team components is strategically tailored to each offering; while Agentic Labs are led by Forward-Deployed Engineers and Architects to ensure deep business alignment, larger-scale initiatives like Data and Platform Modernization activate the full synergy of all three components: Forward-Deployed Engineers that go onsite with clients, global engineering pods, and Paradigm. This model provides the agility to scale resources based on specific client needs, ensuring the right 66degrees resources are applied to every stage of the transformation.

The Science of Delivery: Success for Clients and Teams

The mission of this new delivery model is rooted in the "Science of Delivery," a commitment to delivering predictable business outcomes for clients and providing an ecosystem where 66degrees teams do the best work of their careers. By integrating AI-enabled automation into the delivery lifecycle, 66degrees creates an environment where its teams can focus on high-level strategy and tackle the most daunting complexities of work, while ultimately driving sustained market leadership and shareholder ROI for their clients.

"At 66degrees, we are committed to building an environment where exceeding client expectations and building a great career are inextricably linked," said Ben Kessler, CEO of 66degrees. "Jonathan Cremers is a remarkable leader who is creating a virtuous cycle at 66degrees. By building an ecosystem where our teams love to work, grow as professionals, and forge the future of tech services by using AI in every task, Cremers has built a delivery engine that consistently exceeds client expectations. The end result is an environment of continuous innovation that drives BOTH long-term value for our clients and a place where people complete the best work of their careers."

About 66degrees

66degrees is a leader in AI and Data solutions empowering organizations to thrive in the age of Agentic AI. We guide enterprises through their transformation journey by combining unparalleled technical expertise with a solutions-first mindset, ensuring complex AI and data projects deliver tangible, quantifiable business outcomes.

SOURCE 66degrees