66degrees Named 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading AI and Data solutions firm, today announced it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Artificial Intelligence. This recognition is 66degrees' fourth Partner of the Year distinction, validating the firm's specialized expertise in architecting the Agentic Enterprise and deploying intelligent systems that empower the modern workforce.

"Our vision at 66degrees is to shape the future where businesses operate as intelligent enterprises, combining the best of humankind and technological advances. Winning our fourth Google Cloud Partner of the Year award confirms our progress in achieving this vision. This award also recognizes the cutting edge work our teams do day in and day out for our clients across AI, Data, and Cloud. With gratitude, today we pause and celebrate the remarkable people of 66degrees." - Ben Kessler, CEO 66degrees

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers. We are proud to name 66degrees a 2026 Google Cloud Partner" - Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud

Building the Agentic Enterprise with Google Cloud

66degrees earned this recognition by architecting the transformation from static business workflows to the Agentic Enterprise for global organizations across diverse industries. By delivering AI Transformation within core functions including Finance, HR, Marketing, and Supply Chain, 66degrees enabled human talent to collaborate with Agentic systems to drive quantifiable ROI. These transformations turned AI into a primary driver of operational efficiency, workforce productivity, and sustained competitive advantage.

Guiding the Complete Transformation Journey

66degrees achieved these results through a suite of solutions designed for the entire transformation journey: Agentic Labs to identify high-impact opportunities, Agent Development Frameworks to accelerate the design of multi-agent systems powered by Google Cloud, and Data and Platform modernization expertise to transform legacy estates to enable AI adoption. This is paired with AI Fluency and change management programs to ensure seamless organizational adoption and architectural readiness. By bridging the gap between raw AI technology and workforce productivity, 66degrees provides clients specialized expertise to build a sustained competitive advantage.

"Having spent nearly a decade at Google leading strategic pursuits, I've seen firsthand how technology can shift the trajectory of an organization. At 66degrees, our mission is to turn that potential into reality. This award is a testament to our team's ability to move beyond AI experimentation and architect the 'Agentic Enterprise', where Google Cloud's most advanced systems become foundational teammates for the modern workforce, driving the kind of high-impact ROI that defines industry leaders." - Brian Gregory, CTO 66degrees

About 66degrees

66degrees is a leader in AI and Data solutions empowering organizations to thrive in the age of Agentic AI. We guide enterprises through their AI transformation journey by combining unparalleled technical expertise with a solutions-first mindset, ensuring complex AI and data projects deliver tangible, quantifiable business outcomes.

SOURCE 66degrees