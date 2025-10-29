"67": Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year--What Does it Mean?

So, what does 67 actually mean? The short (and maybe disappointing) answer: not much. But that's the point. Some interpret it as "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that," often paired with a shrug-like hand gesture where palms face up and move alternately. Others just blurt it out—online, in class or whenever they spot the number 67 in the wild. The result is classic brainrot slang: purposefully nonsensical, endlessly remixable and all about being in on the absurdity.

"Few slang terms have captured the cultural mood of 2025 quite like 67," said Steve Johnson, PhD, Director of Lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning. "It's part inside joke, part social signal and part performance. When people say it, they're not just repeating a meme; they're shouting a feeling. It's one of the first Words of the Year that works as an interjection, a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means."

The making of a modern shibboleth

The precise origin of 67 remains unclear. Some trace it to Skrilla's 2024 drill song "Doot Doot (6 7)." Others link it to NBA player LaMelo Ball, whose 6-foot-7-inch stature became a symbol of swagger and dominance.

Viral clips on TikTok and Instagram paired "Doot Doot (6 7)" with basketball footage as early as October 2024, and the number soon evolved into a meme. A viral video of "the 67 kid" shouting the phrase at a youth basketball game cemented its place in internet lore, while Overtime Elite player Taylen "TK" Kinney helped spread it to wider audiences. From there, the sports world embraced it: NBA and WNBA teams referenced it. NFL players used the gesture in touchdown celebrations. Even Shaquille O'Neal joined in (though he admitted he still doesn't quite understand what it means—join the club).

The term has since spawned spin-offs like six-sendy, a mashup of 67 and getting sendy , meaning to go all out. It shows how seamlessly today's slang blends digital humor, sports culture and generational creativity.

Read more about Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year at https://www.dictionary.com/e/word-of-the-year-2025/ .

Data behind the decision

In selecting the Word of the Year, Dictionary.com's lexicographers analyze extensive linguistic data, tracking which words dominate search trends, social media and digital conversations. A Dictionary.com analysis found that 67 appeared in digital media six times more frequently in October 2025 alone compared to the average usage in 2024.

The shortlist

Sure, 67 might have taken over basketball courts, classrooms and the cultural subconscious, but it wasn't the only term that made an impact this year. Words related to artificial intelligence, travel, politics and more came to the forefront. Dictionary.com 's 2025 Word of the Year shortlist includes:

Agentic (adjective) : (of artificial intelligence) capable of acting independently to accomplish a goal or task; acting like a human agent.





: (of artificial intelligence) capable of acting independently to accomplish a goal or task; acting like a human agent. Aura farming (noun) : the deliberate cultivation of one's charisma, style or vibe, often for online attention or social clout.





: the deliberate cultivation of one's charisma, style or vibe, often for online attention or social clout. Gen Z stare (noun) : a blank or unbothered facial expression associated with Gen Z, often interpreted as aloof or disengaged.





: a blank or unbothered facial expression associated with Gen Z, often interpreted as aloof or disengaged. Overtourism (noun) : a situation in which too many tourists travel to a popular destination, causing the place to suffer negative environmental, economic and sociocultural impacts.





: a situation in which too many tourists travel to a popular destination, causing the place to suffer negative environmental, economic and sociocultural impacts. Tariff (noun) : the schedule or system of duties or customs imposed by a government on imports or exports.





: the schedule or system of duties or customs imposed by a government on imports or exports. Tradwife (noun) : a married woman who chooses to be a homemaker as a primary occupation and adheres to or embodies traditional femininity and female gender roles, often associated with conservative or alt-right political values.

From consistently adding new words and updating definitions to spotlighting regional slang and capturing how trends take shape in real time, Dictionary.com continues to document the ever-changing ways we use language.

