7-Eleven And Honeywell Collaborate To Reduce Carbon Footprint With Solstice® N40 At Stores In The United States And Canada

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. and IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell and 7-Eleven, Inc. today announced the adoption of Honeywell Solstice® N40 (R-448A) refrigerant as 7-Eleven's standard for remote condensers supporting their refrigeration cases installed across the United States and Canada.

7-Eleven also selected Honeywell's lower global warming potential (GWP) alternative for retail refrigeration in Japan last year, becoming the first leading retail chain in the country to adopt the refrigerant. Solstice N40 is the most widely accepted, lowest GWP, nonflammable replacement for R-404A in stores globally.

The world's largest convenience retailer, 7-Eleven, Inc., set measurable corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals in 2016 to reduce its environmental footprint. The company's CSR mission has three focus areas – planet, products and people. Using 2015 as a baseline, 7-Eleven committed to continuing to reduce its carbon footprint and increase community engagement in the U.S. and Canada by concentrating on energy, packaging and philanthropy.

"In the past few years, we've implemented several innovative measures, such as LED lighting, energy management systems, wind energy in select stores and high-efficiency HVAC units to reduce our CO2 emissions," said Ann Scott, 7-Eleven director of energy, engineering and store planning. "The use of Solstice N40 is an environmentally preferable alternative for 7-Eleven. Joining forces with Honeywell, which also embraces a mindset and goal to serve as environmental stewards, was a natural fit."

7-Eleven, which aims to reduce its energy footprint in stores by 20% by 2027, has already invested in several energy and sustainability programs to increase efficiency, reduce waste and resource consumption. In the past few years, the company has implemented several innovative measures, like LED lighting, energy management systems and high-efficiency HVAC units to reduce its CO2 emissions.

"7-Eleven has responsibly elected to adopt Solstice N40 to help lower their carbon footprint, save energy and meet regulatory requirements without undertaking massive changes to their systems," said Sanjeev Rastogi, vice president, Honeywell Fluorine Products.

Based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, Solstice N40 offers GWP that is approximately 60% lower than legacy HFC refrigerants like R-404A. In addition, Solstice N40 also consumes less energy. In the U.S. and European supermarket trials, in comparison to R-404A, Solstice N40 demonstrated an average of 5% lower energy consumption in low-temperature applications and between 5 to 15% lower energy consumption in medium-temperature applications.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

