7-Eleven Cares Foundation, Supported by 7-Eleven, Inc. Collaborates with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Launch Enhanced Youth Education Program

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its ongoing commitment to build thriving communities, the 7-Eleven® Cares Foundation, proudly supported by 7-Eleven, Inc., today announced the launch of its revamped Project A-Game™ youth education and development program. This long-term initiative will now be anchored by a new, signature relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, aiming to empower youth across the country through hyperlocal, community-based engagement.

As part of this initiative, the company will re-launch the program with franchise owners of 7-Eleven stores beginning this month. Franchise owners will be invited to apply for a $1,000 matching grant funded by the 7-Eleven Cares Foundation, supported by 7-Eleven, Inc., to fund their local Boys & Girls Club or another eligible youth education organization. This will help support the development of impactful programs for young people in the local community.

"Collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America strengthens our ability to create a lasting positive impact in the communities where we operate," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "By working alongside one of the country's most respected organizations, we can help local store operators make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people, promoting academic success, community engagement and personal growth."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves over 3 million youth across more than 5,400 Club facilities nationwide. Their proven programs foster improved school attendance, positive behavior, higher graduation rates and increased civic engagement.

Since the inception of Project A-Game, 7‑Eleven, Inc. has awarded nearly 5,700 grants, a community investment of nearly $4 million. This relationship marks the next step in the company's ongoing efforts to invest in youth education and create opportunities for young people in local communities. By working together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the company looks forward to driving positive, measurable outcomes for youth across the nation.

To learn more, please visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/project-a-game.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About 7-Eleven Cares Foundation

Guided by the goal to positively impact its communities, the 7-Eleven Cares Foundation works to serve neighbors' needs so together, we can build a better tomorrow. Across the United States, the 7-Eleven Cares Foundation invests in health, safety and opportunity to support our communities' overall health and wellbeing, make our neighborhoods stronger and safer, and ensure all residents have access to opportunity and the resources needed to realize their full potential. The 7-Eleven Cares Foundation, representing the philanthropic efforts of 7-Eleven, Inc., was founded in 2017 and is a registered 501(c)(3). To learn more about our positive impact, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/see-us-in-action.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

