7-Eleven, Inc. is Dishing Out Thanksgiving Week Deals Worth Gobbling Up

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving week is almost here, and the celebration at 7-Eleven, Inc. goes far beyond the dinner table. Participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are rolling out exclusive offerings made for every moment of the holiday week – from deals on fan-favorite meals to free delivery and more!

Raise the Roost ® : Move over, turkey – chicken is taking over this Thanksgiving! All weekend long, Raise the Roost locations are offering a buy one, get one free deal on chicken sandwiches, available in classic, signature, spicy, buffalo or BBQ varieties (excludes bacon and cheese), and a buy one, get one free offer on chicken biscuits in classic or spicy.*

: Move over, turkey – chicken is taking over this Thanksgiving! All weekend long, Raise the Roost locations are offering a buy one, get one free deal on chicken sandwiches, available in classic, signature, spicy, buffalo or BBQ varieties (excludes bacon and cheese), and a buy one, get one free offer on chicken biscuits in classic or spicy.* Speedy Café ® : From November 26-30, Speedy Café locations are serving up $5 one-topping large pizzas for Speedy Rewards ® members – perfect for anyone in need of a cheesy break from the leftovers.**

: From November 26-30, Speedy Café locations are serving up $5 one-topping large pizzas for Speedy Rewards members – perfect for anyone in need of a cheesy break from the leftovers.** 7NOW® Delivery: The 7NOW Delivery app is bringing convenience straight to customers' front doors this Thanksgiving, get $20 off $30+ orders with code THANKS***.

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what matters most, and at 7-Eleven, Inc. that's our incredible customers who make us a part of their daily routines," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "This season, we're celebrating our customers by offering exclusive food, delivery and 7Collection discounts. It's our way of giving back to the people who count on 7-Eleven to make life a little easier."

For those checking off their holiday gift lists early this year, 7Collection®, the retailer's online merchandise store, is offering up to 25% off sitewide using code BF25, plus 50% off select items for Black Friday.**** Then, on Cyber Monday, get free shipping on all orders, along with 25% off sitewide with promo code CM25. Select items will also be marked up to an additional 50% off.*****

7-Eleven is keeping the giving spirit alive with its Make My Day With $5K program. Every day, one winner receives $5,000 through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps – a little extra something to be thankful for! 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards members can win by shopping, scanning and playing the in-app game, with bonus entries earned on Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs or filling up at the pump.******

