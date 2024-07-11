7-Eleven Celebrates its 97th Birthday with Annual Slurpee Day

Customers can get one free small Slurpee® drink today when visiting 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slurpee® drink fans are in for a treat! 7-Eleven, Inc. is celebrating its 97th birthday today, July 11 (7/11), by giving away FREE small Slurpee drinks to customers who visit participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.*

Customers can get one free small Slurpee® drink today when visiting 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

But the deals don't stop today! 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can get a coupon for another free small Slurpee drink by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to redeem before July 31.** Additionally, customers can grab $1 deals starting today on fan-favorite items like pizza and 7-Select™ gummies, through July 23.*** To keep the celebration going, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the chance to enter to win FREE sips and snacks, including Slurpee drinks, for a whole year by shopping participating products.****

To celebrate Slurpee Day this year, 7-Eleven teamed up with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to create a special edition Slurpee drink cup that showcases the creativity and self-expression that Slurpee inspires through art. Designed by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion, Nolan, the Slurpee drink cup aims to bring awareness to its mission and raise support through in-store fundraising campaigns at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country.

"Slurpee Day is more than just a birthday celebration for 7-Eleven; it's a beloved tradition that brings communities together," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "This year, we're thrilled to share this day with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and make a positive impact on kids' health and in our communities through our in-store fundraising efforts."

Can't get enough Slurpee? Try new limited-edition treats inspired by Slurpee drinks now available at stores nationwide for a limited time while supplies last. In the freezer cooler, the new Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone features the Drumstick King Size cone with a vibrant blue raspberry layer topped with delicious blue razz sauce ripples and candy bits. Or head to the snack aisle to try new limited-edition Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee flavored filling, featuring fluffy cake and Cherry Slurpee flavored crème filling.

Stop by your local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store and celebrate Slurpee Day today!

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

