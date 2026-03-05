7-Eleven, Inc. Gives Customers a Boost with Energizing Sips for Daylight Saving Time

Spring forward with seasonal drinks that don't miss a beat

IRVING, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When daylight saving time swipes an hour of hard-earned sleep, 7-Eleven, Inc. has the perfect pick-me-up sips to keep customers going. Stop in and shake off the time change with new iconic frozen refreshments at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

While time may disappear this weekend, flavor does not. 7-Eleven has new frozen favorites that help bring a burst of refreshment to any moment, including:

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Slurpee ® Drink: Tart watermelon flavor hits with a lip-puckering jolt of sour in the new Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Slurpee® drink. Inspired by the popular candy, this mouth-watering sip leans into tartness that packs a sour punch. The signature tangy flavor snaps any midday lull back to life. Even better, 7-Eleven is doubling down on the flavor experience: customers who purchase a 7.2 – 8-ounce bag of Sour Patch Kids can score a small Slurpee drink for the ultimate sour treat.*

Fresca Zero Sugar Slurpee Drink: Bright citrus and bold grapefruit flavors swirl together with light, refreshing bubbles in the first-ever Fresca Zero Sugar Slurpee drink.* Balanced and invigorating, the new zero sugar flavor delivers a clean, zesty finish that provides a refresh when the day begins to drag.

7-Eleven keeps the Slurpee drinks cold and the flavor turned all the way up – because losing an hour should never make taste buds hit snooze.

*Valid through 4/28/2026. Only applicable at participating 7‑Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.



