7-Eleven Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with BOGO Wing Deals

IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Chicken Wing Day is July 29, and 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is celebrating with some mouthwatering deals. This year, the retailer is offering customers two epic BOGO deals to enjoy even more chicken wings at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores:*

Bone-In Wings: Buy 5-piece, Get a 5-piece free

Boneless Wings: Buy 8-piece, Get an 8-piece free

The wings come in a variety of different flavors and zesty sauces, including the fan-favorite bone-in spicy breaded chicken wings and hot honey boneless chicken wings. Whether a fan of sweet, spicy or tangy, customers can explore flavor combinations to satisfy their cravings at 7-Eleven.

Need a refreshing pick-me-up to pair with wings? 7-Eleven offers one of CELSIUS' newest flavors – Strawberry Kiwi, an iconic burst of invigorating flavors of tart kiwi with fresh, sweet strawberries. This is the retailer's second exclusive flavor of CELISUS this year.

Customers who prefer to enjoy their bites and sips from home can get these deals and more of their favorite items delivered via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid thru 7/29/2024 . Limit 1 per customer per day. Valid on multiples of 5 or 8. Plus tax. See app for full terms. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

