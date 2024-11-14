IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is thanking customers for fueling up with us over the last 60 years. Through the end of the year, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can get a small cup of any fresh-brewed coffee for just 60 cents every Monday at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.* Customers can also pick up a limited-edition 60th anniversary reuseable mug while supplies last to enjoy their favorite brews!

7-Eleven Debuts 60-Cent Coffee Mondays to Mark 60th Anniversary as the Originator of Fresh-Brewed Coffee in To-Go Cups

To make the celebration even sweeter, 7-Eleven created a special treat perfect for the occasion – the limited-time Birthday Cake Cappuccino. Customers can try the delicious yellow cake and frosting-flavored cappuccino infused with sprinkles at participating stores.**

"As we celebrate 60 years of offering fresh-brewed coffee to-go, we're excited to thank our loyal customers who have made 7-Eleven their go-to coffee spot for decades with a special deal to help kick start their week," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "This anniversary is a reminder of how far we've come in shaping coffee culture, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best in convenience and innovation to coffee lovers nationwide."

In 1964, 7-Eleven began selling coffee by the cup, revolutionizing both the brand and the coffee industry. The innovation would later introduce the concept of to-go coffee cups to customers nationwide. Since that pivotal moment, 7-Eleven has been a leader in commuter coffee culture, giving customers a way to experience their favorite brew while on the go.

Customers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee delivered anytime, anywhere with 7NOW® Delivery. 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.

*Valid 11/3 – 12/30. 4 purchases max a day at 7-Eleven and Stripes. Unlimited purchases at Speedway. Plus tax. See app for details. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Available for purchase at 7-Eleven locations only.

