7-Eleven, Inc. Introduces Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich to U.S. Stores

Made with soft and fluffy milk bread and rich and creamy egg salad crafted with KEWPIE Mayonnaise – Japan's original egg yolk-only mayo known for its umami-packed flavor – the Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich is equal parts comfort food and culinary icon.

"The egg salad sandwich has long been a favorite item in 7-Eleven stores across Japan, and we're excited to introduce a version for customers in the U.S. inspired by its beloved flavor," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Fans across the country can now enjoy the new Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich and experience a take on one of our most popular international offerings that has captured hearts and appetites around the world."

Affectionately known as the "tamago sando," the widely adored product sold in 7-Eleven stores in Japan has been celebrated by fans both online and in person. Now, the flavor profile has landed in the U.S. aisles – featuring soft, pillowy milk bread and creamy egg salad made with KEWPIE Mayonnaise.

Fans can enjoy the highly anticipated snack, paired with another 7-Eleven classic like a Big Gulp® or Slurpee® drink, at participating stores nationwide.

