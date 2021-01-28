7-Eleven Delivers a Super Deal for the Super Big Game

"For over 50 years, millions of Americans have gathered together to watch the biggest football game of the year, and 7-Eleven has always been there for them with drinks, snacks, and gameday essentials," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "With 7NOW delivery, nobody has to leave the game – whether homegating with a group or a party of one. Just open the 7NOW app, tap, shop and wait for 7-Eleven to bring everything you need to your doorstep in about 30 minutes. You'll feel like a winner, even if your team loses."

The 7NOW delivery app is here to rescue everyone's favorite gameday, offering an assortment of over 4,000 foods, beverages and home goods. 7-Eleven has bone-in and boneless chicken wings, nachos and mini tacos, Big Bite® hot dogs and small slider sandwiches, chips and dips, cookie platters, ice cream and more. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available through the 7NOW app in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Checkout the app to browse other gameday promotions.

Looking to score some deals in-store? 7-Eleven has a 2 for $10 pizza deal** for purchase in participating stores through the company's loyalty program, 7Rewards®. The program offers over 40 million loyal shoppers a seamless way to shop with their points on hundreds of 7-Eleven products. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"Homegating takes on new meaning this year," Mahadevan said. "No matter what watch parties look like in 2021, 7-Eleven will be there for customers with winning offers, quick delivery and a safe place to stop and shop for what they need. We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can."

Now offered in approximately 1,300 cities, the 7NOW delivery app gives more than 60 million U.S. households access to thousands of items they may need or crave. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicine, snacks, sweet treats and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the Apple App Store or the online website. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

* Offer valid on 2/7/21 on large pepperoni pizza, extreme meat pizza, triple cheese pizza or take and bake pizza. Limit 1 per customer. Offer not valid through pickup. Customer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. Limited delivery area. All offers limited – while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. Void where prohibited. See the 7NOW app for all terms and conditions that apply.

** Offer valid thru 4/27/21. Valid on large pepperoni pizza, extreme meat pizza, triple cheese pizza or take and bake pizza. Limit two coupons per day.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

