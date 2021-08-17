7-Eleven Expands Alcohol Delivery Service Across US with Minibar Delivery

Customers can log in to Minibar Delivery's app or website ( minibardelivery.com ) and choose from 7-Eleven's wide range of wine and beer to be delivered in 30-60 minutes. As a welcome offer, customers will receive $7.11 off of their first Minibar Delivery order from 7-Eleven, by entering the promo code 7ELEVEN at checkout.

"While delivery proved essential for many Americans staying at home, on-demand ordering and delivery has become an expectation – one that 7-Eleven intends to meet and exceed," said 7-Eleven Digital Senior Vice President Raghu Mahadevan. "In one year, our delivery footprint has more than doubled, with more than 90 percent of participating 7-Eleven stores offering delivery via third-party providers or our proprietary 7-Eleven Delivery app. We are excited to collaborate with an established company like Minibar Delivery to bring our customers quick, convenient delivery of alcoholic beverages and mixers across the country."

7-Eleven's range of beer and wine varies from store to store and includes national brands as well as the retailer's own wine and beer portfolio. Recent introductions include Plot + Point tetrapak wine, Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine and Voyager Point® cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines. In addition to beer and wine, customers can purchase top-selling 7-Eleven snacks and prepared foods like Slurpee® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, pizza, chips and more through Minibar Delivery's newly launched "Snacks & More" category.

"This collaboration with 7-Eleven gives us the opportunity to work with the most iconic and innovative convenience retailer in the world and expand our presence in Florida, Texas, and Virginia, as well as other cities and states in the future," said Lindsey Andrews, Minibar Delivery co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to offering our shoppers the opportunity to order from a local 7-Eleven store and expand our product selection while still providing an unmatched experience on our website and app."

How Minibar Delivery works:

Consumers can shop online at www.minibardelivery.com or open the Minibar Delivery mobile app, enter their delivery address, add items to a virtual cart and check out. The order will be delivered in 30-60 minutes or as scheduled by the customer. Other Minibar Delivery services include tasting notes, pairing recommendations, cocktail recipes, gift delivery and bartender services. For those wanting to stock their fridge, wine cellar or bar on a regular basis, the "Auto Refill" option lets users schedule delivery intervals ranging from one to four weeks. Minibar Delivery is the only alcohol delivery company to offer digital gift cards as well as a subscription service.

The Minibar Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Shoppers also can order on the www.minibardelivery.com website.

*Minibar Delivery shoppers must be 21 or older. Contactless delivery is not available for age-restricted items such as alcohol and tobacco. Age verification with valid photo ID is required at delivery.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Minibar Delivery

Minibar Delivery is the leading independent marketplace for on-demand delivery of wine, liquor, beer, mixers and more. We give users a better way to shop; connecting them with local liquor stores to offer the best selection of products and a personalized experience. Female-founded in New York in 2014, Minibar Delivery has quickly grown to serve more than 150 cities across the U.S with on-demand delivery, and more than 41 states with shipping. For more information, please visit www.minibardelivery.com .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

