7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Deals Worth a Pot o' Gold

Chase the rainbow to bakery-fresh sweets, can't-miss delivery deals and seasonal snack steals

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing the luck of the Irish to customers nationwide this St. Patrick's Day at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores with festive treats and gold star savings.

March introduces a lucky twist to the bakery case with the St. Patrick's Donut – a light, fluffy yeast-raised donut layered with rich white icing and finished with green shamrock sprinkles. Soft, airy and sweet, the limited-time treat adds just the right touch of holiday spirit in every bite.

When March 17 rolls around, the festivities don't wait. Neither does the 7NOW® Delivery app. For one day only, enjoy $17 off $30+ orders with promo code LUCKY7, making party prep practically effortless – cheers to that!*

The luck continues all month long with $1 Deals for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members, featuring salty, crunchy favorites and sweet, chocolate-packed classics. From Snyder's Mini Pretzels and Rice Krispies Treats to Snickers and 7-Select™ Gummi Bears and Worms, this lineup feels like striking gold at the end of the aisle.**

After the parades wind down and the last toast is made, 7-Eleven has a refreshing Slurpee® drink twist to start the next morning on the right note with the new, limited-time 7-Select Replenish® Zero Slurpee Cherry Piña Colada. This zero-sugar hydration beverage blends the iconic cherry and piña colada Slurpee flavors with electrolytes, a blend of vitamins and no artificial colors. For a limited time, customers can pick up two 7-Select Replenish Zero Slurpee Cherry Piña Colada beverages for $3.50. Plus, customers can score a free small Slurpee drink with the purchase of any 7-Select Replenish beverage through April 28.***

