7-Eleven, Inc. Serves Up the Ultimate Pi Day Flavor Formula

IRVING, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is multiplying the deals and turning Pi Day into a two-day celebration this March 13 and 14. The hot, cheesy classics and sweet, flaky favorites add up to serious flavor satisfaction. Participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are offering up oven-baked pizzas, grilled-to-perfection quesadillas and warm cinnamon-sugar pies to create the ultimate Pi Day equation.

7-Eleven has calculated the perfect lineup to celebrate Pi Day with math-magical deals, including:

$3.14 Whole Pizza – 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can enjoy any whole pizza for $3.14 in stores and through the 7NOW® Delivery app.* Speedy Café® locations are also offering a large one-topping pizza for $3.14, featuring customizable toppings and a three-cheese blend baked to melty perfection.**





$3.14 Quesadillas – Not in a pizza mood but still want to celebrate? Laredo Taco Company® restaurants are bringing the sizzle with freshly prepared quesadillas for $3.14 at participating locations.*** Pressed until golden and stuffed edge-to-edge with warm, melted cheese and savory fillings, the savory snack delivers a crispy crunch followed by rich, gooey comfort.





31.4-cent Cinnamon Sugar Fried Pies – Taking Pi Day down to the decimal, Raise the Roost® restaurants are adding a sweet treat to the lineup with Cinnamon Sugar Fried Pies for just 31.4 cents.**** Available in apple or cherry, each pie features a warm, flaky crust dusted in cinnamon sugar for a satisfying treat that delivers crunch and warm fruit flavor in every bite.





$1 7-Select™ Snack Pies – There's no such thing as too much pie on Pi Day! For just $1, 7-SelectTM Snack Pies offer a sweet, fruity filling in a perfectly portable treat to round out the celebration.*****

"At 7-Eleven, Pi Day is a yearly tradition that our customers know and love and this year we've expanded the celebration to two days," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "From our iconic $3.14 pizza deal to new offerings across our restaurants, we're going big on bold flavors to make this holiday as easy as π for our customers."

No matter the craving, 7-Eleven is turning everyone's favorite mathematical holiday into an excuse for delicious bites all Friday and Saturday long.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

