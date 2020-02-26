7-Eleven Expands Evolution Store Concept to Washington, D.C. and San Diego

"7-Eleven's mission is to give convenience customers what they want, when and where they want it," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "Our evolution stores bring outstanding innovation to life through new food and beverage platforms as well as through digital experiences."

The first Evolution Store exceeded the retailer's expectations with enthusiastic reviews, crowds of customers and sales that continue to climb. Concepts that resonate with consumers are refined before being incorporated into the next generation of current and new store standards.

"These new stores are invaluable learning labs, where new concepts are tailored to meet the needs of the communities they will serve from sunny southern California to the fast-paced world of the East Coast," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "We will continue to evolve based on customer feedback and we look forward to creating the next generation of convenience together."

In addition to Laredo Taco Company, our authentic Mexican food restaurant, the 7-Eleven® Evolution Stores will offer an assortment of exclusive products, services and features customized to the neighborhoods and customers they serve.

Laredo Taco Company is famous for its authentic tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch in stores every day and fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

Made-to-order specialty drinks that give customers the option to customize their drinks in a full-service beverage format including custom hot coffee drinks like flavored lattes, mochas and more as well as custom cold drinks like smoothies, agua frescas and cold brew coffee.

Self-serve specialty coffee drinks with the addition of touch-screen machines that brew custom hot coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, espresso shots and more in just seconds.

Novelty beverages on tap that dispense cold beverages like tea, cold brew, kombucha, nitro cold brew, flavored drinks and more.

Cold treats bar with multiple frozen yogurt and ice cream that can be swirled to create new flavors with multiple toppings.

Cookies, croissants and pastries baked fresh in store daily.

Mobile Checkout - Customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases via the 7-Eleven app and accompanying 7Rewards® loyalty program.

7NOW® Delivery App – 7-Eleven's on-demand delivery app allows customers to achieve convenience like never before and have their favorite items like fresh food, beverages, snacks, groceries, and household products delivered straight to their door.

National brand electronics such as tablets and Bluetooth headphones available for sale from a secure, self-serve kiosk.

On-the-go beauty with expanded skin care, makeup and other health and beauty items.

"The Cellar," an alcove dedicated to an expanded selection of wines and craft beers, with a nearby growler station that features a rotating selection of local craft beer, cider and ales on tap.*

7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Company restaurants along with Stripes® convenience stores in South Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

The Washington D.C. store is now open at 504 K St., and the San Diego store at 3504 El Cajon Blvd. will open in the coming months. 7-Eleven plans to continue to expand Evolution Stores across the country in 2020.

*Washington D.C. store will not include The Cellar.

Link to b-roll: https://vimeo.com/393727569/c8c237b129

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

