7-Eleven Expands Mobile Checkout Feature to Thousands of US Stores

The frictionless shopping experience is a benefit of 7-Eleven's award-winning 7Rewards ® loyalty program where members (rather, more than 50 million of them) can earn and redeem points on product purchases and receive coupons and promotional pricing. As an incentive to try Mobile Checkout, for a limited time, 7-Eleven is offering 10x the rewards points for every purchase made using the new feature in the app.

"After over a year of living through the pandemic, Americans have a new perception of what convenience looks like. For many, it's a contactless shopping experience without waiting in line," says 7-Eleven Digital Senior Vice President Raghu Mahadevan. "Luckily, we were already testing Mobile Checkout and had begun expanding 7NOW home delivery to hundreds of markets before lockdowns occurred. Now, we are accelerating the expansion of Mobile Checkout to ensure customers can shop at 7-Eleven the way they want to shop: safe and convenient. It's what people expect from the world's leading convenience store — we plan to exceed those expectations and take the in-store shopping experience to the next level."



Using Mobile Checkout on the 7-Eleven app is simple:

Download the 7-Eleven mobile app from the App Store or Google Play or update your app to the latest version to ensure it has the Mobile Checkout capability.

Register for or log into the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Open the app in a participating store and tap the "Mobile Checkout" icon on the home page.

Scan the barcode on each product to add it to your basket. Discounts or promotions will be applied automatically.

Pay for purchases in the app using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a debit or credit card. Customers can also pay with the 7-Eleven Wallet feature of the app.

Confirm purchase by scanning the on-screen QR code at the confirmation station before you exit the store or show it to a sales associate to confirm payment for the purchase.

7-Eleven was the first convenience store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless shopping experience from start to finish. Mobile Checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items still require cashier assistance, such as financial services and age-verified products (alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets). The company plans to expand Mobile Checkout to all US stores by the end of 2022.



Mobile Checkout is available at participating stores in major U.S. markets including New York City, Boston, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

To find the closest store that offers Mobile Checkout, customers can tap "find a store" in the 7-Eleven app and select the Mobile Checkout filter.

Customers can also get beverages, hot foods and groceries delivered straight to their home via the 7NOW delivery app or by placing an order online.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

