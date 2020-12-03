7-Eleven Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Launch of Candy Cane Flavored Cocoa

Candy Cane Cocoa isn't the only gift 7-Eleven is giving customers this winter. For a limited time, participating stores are offering any size hot beverages for just 79 cents every day from noon – 7 p.m.* through the 7Rewards® loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app. For a contactless checkout experience, customers can pay using 7-Eleven Wallet . To use, load funds into a 7Rewards account with cash at the register, or in-app with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card, and simply scan the 7Rewards barcode upon checkout.

"People look forward to the holidays and the seasonal treats that go with them," said 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director Jacob Barnes. "Hot cocoa and candy canes, each on their own, are traditional holiday favorites that evoke special memories and feelings. Bringing these two classic flavors together in our Candy Cane flavored Cocoa allows people to enjoy a special treat—a cup of 'comfort and joy'—during this very non-traditional holiday season."

Stores are also stocking up on lots of other limited-edition, 7-Select™ private label holiday treats that can only be found at 7-Eleven® stores. The most Instagram-able snacks include:

Seasonal Sandwich Cookies with pomegranate crème, candy cane crème and pecan pie crème flavored varieties.

with pomegranate crème, candy cane crème and pecan pie crème flavored varieties. Holiday-inspired Mini Donuts in chocolate covered cherry and gingerbread flavors.

in chocolate covered cherry and gingerbread flavors. Your choice of two festive yogurt covered pretzel flavors in sweet sugar plum sprinkle and the classic red, white and green.

flavors in sweet sugar plum sprinkle and the classic red, white and green. Limited edition trail mixes with flavors like butter rum toffee and sugar cookie.

with flavors like butter rum toffee and sugar cookie. Fiery cinnamon bear candy for spice-lovers and holiday flurry and snowman gummies for…. everyone else.

If you're feeling less festive, participating 7–Eleven stores also have the fan-favorite blueberry coffee, which has a sweet blueberry flavor with a hint of cream. Customers can also enjoy single origin Colombian coffee which is 100% Rain Forest Alliance™ certified. All coffees are brewed with 100 percent Arabica beans. Syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings allow coffee-lovers to create a different drink every time they visit a 7–Eleven store.

Customers in participating markets can also score some great hot beverage deals through the 7NOW® and 7 Eleven apps, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7-Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, or (3) messaging the 7–Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger. For more information about 7Rewards, 7NOW and other 7 Eleven innovations, visit 7 Eleven.com.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

*MFR coupon. Valid through 1/5/2021. Excludes iced coffee. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. [Limit four coupons per customer per day]. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2020 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

