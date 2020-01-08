7-Eleven® Gets Personal with Breakfast Pizza

The 5-inch breakfast pizza is one of the only personal breakfast pizzas on the market and has a flaky biscuit crust topped with creamy white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. This hearty, hot breakfast option is available in the hot foods case at the front counter of participating 7-Eleven stores during the morning hours and can be prepared on request at other times.

7-Eleven stores carry a wide variety of breakfast food for the millions of morning shoppers who visit its stores every day, most of which are available 24/7. In addition to the new breakfast pizza, they range from breakfast sandwiches and burritos; fresh-made-daily pastries, muffins and donuts; yogurt and fruit parfaits; fresh cut fruit; and protein and breakfast bars.

"7-Eleven stores' busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh foods product director. "We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers' favorite hot foods – pizza – to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go."

More than 90 percent of consumers say they love or like pizza, making it America's No. 1 favorite food. Put the two together, and it's no surprise that breakfast versions of pizza are one of the fastest-growing, up 54 percent over the past four years.

As the traditional three-meal schedule gives way to some combination of meals and snacks, all-day breakfast is a trend that shows no sign of going away. Some breakfast foods are landing on lunch and dinner menus and even anchoring entire restaurant concepts.

Two out of three 7-Eleven customers grab a beverage – hot or cold – as part of their morning stop. Fresh-brewed coffee is available all day long on the hot beverage bar along with cappuccino and hot chocolate. The retailer also offers its own 7-Select® private brand line of cold-pressed USDA organic juice blends and single juices, which have become top-sellers in the vault.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

