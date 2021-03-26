7-Eleven Has the Perfect Latte for Your Peeps

"Like 7-Eleven, PEEPS ® Brand Marshmallow Candies are a family favorite with lots of fans, and it's a fun flavor addition to our latte and cappuccino selection," said 7-Eleven Vice President of Proprietary Beverages Jawad Bisbis. "We are always looking for new and unexpected flavors for all of our proprietary beverages – hot, cold and frozen. I hope loyal PEEPS ® enthusiasts will come give our limited-edition latte a try."

7-Eleven has introduced flavors based on popular candies and nostalgic brands, with several tasty collaborations, such as PEEPS®, rising to become the top-seller while available in stores. PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies were first hatched in 1953 and are made by Just Born Quality Confections, a family-owned candy manufacturer. Synonymous with the Spring season, bright-colored PEEPS® treats have been an Easter basket staple for generations.

"PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies have been a beloved part of Easter and Spring traditions for nearly seven decades and we love finding new ways to share our sweetness with fans," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian. "We're excited to partner with 7-Eleven to add even more PEEPSONALITY® to the Easter season to bring our delicious marshmallow flavor to latte fans across America!"

In addition to PEEPS® lattes, other seasonal 7-Select private brand treats are showing up at participating stores. Colorful decorated cookies, gummi candies and pretzels are available for a limited time. They include:

Giant frosted shortbread cookies are available in fun shapes like a bright yellow bumble bee or pink and orange butterflies.

Two varieties of mini-gummi candies: Colorful "Fly with Me" butterfly-shaped and "Blossom" flower-shaped each come in multi-flavor packs.

Salty, crunchy pretzels covered in strawberry flavored coating with a yogurt flavored swirl.

Sandwich crème cookies are a year-round favorite. Spring flavors are Carrot Cake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Banana Cream Pie flavored cookies.

Looking to enjoy marshmallowy goodness with a side of giving back? Through April 27, guests can round up their PEEPS® latte purchase to the nearest dollar and the difference will be donated to local Feeding America food banks. Guests who round up by scanning their 7Rewards® barcode in the 7-Eleven app or through the retailer's 7NOW® delivery app during checkout will be entered for the chance to win weekly prizes, including a virtual coffee date with a football legend and the chance to play scientist and create your own Snapple flavor.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

