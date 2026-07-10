Save the Date: 7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years of Slurpee® Tomorrow with Free Drinks and a New Flavor on the Coolest Slurpee Day Yet

Customers can sip, celebrate and stop by participating stores nationwide for a free small Slurpee drink on July 11

IRVING, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, invites customers to join in one of its most anticipated summer traditions: Slurpee® Day. Customers can enjoy a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.* As the iconic frozen beverage turns 60 and 7-Eleven celebrates its 99th birthday, Slurpee loyalists, first-timers and everyone in between can head to stores to raise a cup to 60 years of bold flavors, frozen memories and the chance to make a new tradition of their own.

Customers can sip, celebrate and stop by participating stores nationwide for a free small Slurpee drink on July 11

Fans can toast the special milestone with commemorative 60th Anniversary Slurpee Day cups and the new Mountain Dew® Confetti Chill Slurpee drink. Available for a limited time, the citrus birthday cake-inspired flavor blends sweet lemon cake with vanilla icing**. The white frozen drink can also be topped off with pink, green and blue sugar crystals for an extra festive twist.***

This year, 7-Eleven is helping fans turn one iconic anniversary into a chance to spark a few more. Customers can trade formal date-night plans for something a little more slurpious with the first-ever Slurpee Date – a low-pressure way to break the ice over a Slurpee drink. Available on Slurpee Day only at select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, the Slurpee Date experience will feature a bench made for share-worthy photo moments and an on-site photographer to capture the memory for years to come. Dynamic duos who attend the activations will also receive limited-edition bedazzled Slurpee "S" double straws for a sparkling nod to the Slurpee drink's diamond anniversary.****

"Slurpee Day is one of our most beloved traditions, and this year feels even more special as we celebrate 60 years of the iconic frozen beverage," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're excited to welcome fans into stores on 7/11 to enjoy a free small Slurpee drink, try the new Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee and create new memories over one of our most iconic treats."

Celebrating 60 years calls for an unforgettable birthday gift. This year's 7-Eleven birthday festivities include a limited-edition fine jewelry collection inspired by the brand's iconic look and featuring his-and-hers pieces. Created in collaboration with PASCAL, the Los Angeles-born colored lab-grown diamond brand, the collection is available on both 7Collection™, the brand's online merchandise shop, and PASCAL's website. Fans can also gear up for their own July 11 celebrations with birthday-ready apparel, decorations and accessories available at 7Collection.com*****

The Slurpee fun won't clock out after 7/11. This summer, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can enter for a chance to win the Slurpee Truck VIP Experience, with a personal visit from the Slurpee Truck straight to their doorstep. Customers can stack entries by purchasing participating products, plus earn gameplays to the "Slurp, Snack, Win" in-app game, where additional prizes can be won instantly.******

* & *** Valid only on 7/11/26. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** & ******** Available from 6/25/26 – 8/29/26. Only available at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Available on 7/11/26 only at select participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores, while supplies last. Double straws are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will supplies last. No purchase necessary to participate. Limit one per group. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

Select store locations include:

Los Angeles, CA (7E): 8541 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Columbus (SPW): 1805 Jackson Pike, Columbus, OH 43223

Dallas Fort Worth, TX (7E): 9750 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75238

New York/New Jersey (7E): 1215 NW Central Ave, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

***** Limited time only, while supplies last. Available exclusively on 7CollectionTM.com. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, PLAY OR WIN. See Official Rules for details, including a full list of participating products, & free entry/gameplay method: https://bit.ly/SLURP-26. Begins 6/24/26 at 12:00:01 am ET & ends 8/25/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to 7Rewards® & Speedy Rewards® members who are legal US residents physically residing in 48 contiguous US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Must have the 7-Eleven app or Speedway app to play the game. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries or gameplays received and the date/time of gameplay. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About PASCAL

PASCAL is a Los Angeles-born colored lab-grown diamond brand made for everyone who refuses to be mediocre. Named after 17th-century scientist and philosopher Blaise Pascal, whose studies of pressure helped shape the understanding of diamond formation, the brand carries that legacy into a modern philosophy: every form of pressure has the power to shape a masterpiece.

Blending nostalgia with aspiration, PASCAL draws from sport, music, art and downtown culture to create colored diamond jewelry that feels personal, familiar and timeless. PASCAL exists to honor the best version of you—crafting diamonds for the shiniest moments.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11.com

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.