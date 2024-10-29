New sweet and spicy items hit menus exclusively at Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits and Speedy Café®

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is spicing things up with bold new items featuring the unmistakable drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, America's original and leading brand of hot honey. For a limited time only, fans of the sweet and spicy trend can satisfy their cravings at 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Raise the Roost® and Speedy Café® locations.

7-Eleven, Inc. and Mike’s Hot Honey Join Forces to Bring the Sweet Heat with New Limited-Time Items 7-Eleven, Inc. and Mike’s Hot Honey Join Forces to Bring the Sweet Heat with New Limited-Time Items

Raise the Roost restaurants are turning up the heat with two new meal deals! Start the morning with the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Meal Deal, featuring a Raise the Roost signature double hand-breaded chicken tender drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey on a buttery home-style biscuit, paired with a large coffee for just $3.99. For lunch or dinner, try the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal made with double hand-breaded chicken tenders on a buttered brioche bun, topped with the sweet and spicy deliciousness of Mike's Hot Honey, served with a Big Gulp® drink for just $6*.

"We're always on the lookout for the next flavor craze that our fans love, and this sweet-and-spicy collab with Mike's Hot Honey is exactly that," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With limited-time offerings like the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal or Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings, we're giving our customers a bold, flavorful twist on their favorite items – all at a great value."

At Speedy Café locations, sweet meets heat in every bite with two new menu items that customers won't want to miss. Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza turns a classic favorite into a flavor-packed delight, combining savory pepperoni and melty cheese with just the right amount of sweet spice. Speedy Rewards® members can savor juicy boneless wings coated in Mike's Hot Honey with the 8-piece Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings for $5.**

"Chicken and pizza are two of the most popular pairings for Mike's Hot Honey," said founder Mike Kurtz. "We're thrilled that this delicious flavor combination will be available at Speedy Café and Raise the Roost restaurants around the country, and we are proud to be associated with such an iconic and well-known brand like 7-Eleven."

*Valid through 10/29/24 – 1/07/25. Promotional price only applicable on Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich or Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Valid on large coffee and fountain drinks only. Plus tax where applicable. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid through 10/29/24-1/07/25. Loyalty members only. Valid on all flavors of Speedy Café 8-pc boneless wings. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey, America's original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.