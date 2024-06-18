7-Eleven, Inc. and MTN DEW® Join Forces for a Swirling Fusion of Summer Refreshment

Jun 18, 2024, 07:11 ET
The new and exclusive MTN DEW flavors are only available at 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores nationwide
IRVING, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, and MTN DEW® are teaming up to bring customers two new refreshing beverages just in time for summer. From iconic Slurpee® drinks to on-the-go bottles, there's something for everyone to beat the heat. These limited-time flavors will be exclusively sold at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores now through the end of the year:
- MTN DEW INFINITE SWIRL™: A new tropical punch flavor with a delicious combination of pineapple and berry in a vibrant blue color. MTN DEW INFINITE SWIRL is available in 20-ounce bottles and for a limited time, customers can grab 2 MTN DEW INFINITE SWIRL 20-ounce bottles for $4.*
- MTN DEW FREEDOM FUSION™ Slurpee Drink: Everyone's favorite frozen beverage is getting a new flavor in town: MTN DEW FREEDOM FUSION, a lemonade peach flavored Slurpee in a frosty white color arrives in stores on June 26, 2024.
"7-Eleven and MTN DEW both share a passion for innovation and this summer we're giving fans not one – but TWO bold new flavors to add to their roster of favorite drinks," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President of Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven, Inc. "These are a perfect summer addition to our beverage vault and Slurpee machine and we can't wait for fans to give them a try."
Get a taste of these new MTN DEW flavors by having them delivered straight to your door via 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the nation. 7NOW Delivery allows for real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7now.com.
