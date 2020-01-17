7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Independently Operated 7-Eleven Stores in Oklahoma

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. announced that it has entered in an agreement to acquire "7‑Eleven Stores" of central Oklahoma, which includes more than 100 7-Eleven-branded locations that have been operating independently for 67 years. The transaction is anticipated to close in 60-90 days, subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

All of the stores being acquired are located in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area, bringing the total number of 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada to more than 9,700.

"Oklahoma has a growing economy, and this acquisition provides a great opportunity for us to expand regionally," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., the parent company of 7‑Eleven, Inc., operates almost 70,000 stores in 17 countries globally.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

