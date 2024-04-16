7-Eleven, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 204 Stripes Stores

Retailer now operates all Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company restaurants

IRVING, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. ("7-Eleven"), the premier chain in the convenience-store industry, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of 204 stores from Sunoco LP, which includes Stripes® convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company® restaurants.

Located across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, these stores join the more than 13,000 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® locations that 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses across the U.S. and Canada.

With the closing, 7-Eleven now owns and operates all Stripes and Laredo Taco Company locations across the U.S.

"Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been a great addition to our family of brands since they first joined us back in 2018. That deal provided us a valuable brand to grow our restaurant offering," said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven. "We're excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Company restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma."

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,200 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through 7-Eleven's 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

