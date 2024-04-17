7-Eleven, Inc. Releases 2023 Impact Report: Another Year of Progress in Sustainability and Social Impact for the Global Convenience Retail Leader

Highlights include advancements across sustainability goals in three categories: People, Planet and Products

IRVING, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has released its 2023 Impact Report, a snapshot summarizing the company's work to build thriving communities, protect the environment and promote responsible consumption.

"We strive to be good neighbors – accessible, supportive, reliable, convenient and welcoming to all," says Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Building positive connections within communities is essential because we live and work in these communities, too. We all have a role in creating a sustainable and socially responsible future, and I am proud of how the 7-Eleven family has come together to make a positive impact."

Neighborliness is at the heart of the company's "Good Made Easy" approach to building thriving communities, protecting the environment and promoting responsible consumption. The goal of this strategy is to make it easier for customers, Franchise Owners, vendors, suppliers and employees to do good by contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible future. Highlights from the company's impact areas of People, Planet and Products include:

PEOPLE – Giving back and leading through service has always been a part of 7-Eleven, Inc.'s DNA. Through volunteer initiatives, charitable donations and in-store fundraising campaigns to support important causes, the company is helping build thriving communities for years to come. Longstanding partnerships are a key to success, along with creative new ways to engage the community. For example:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals — In 2023, 7-Eleven, Inc. raised more than $18 million USD to support member children's hospitals across America. The company raised funds through efforts like the annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner as well as the brand's first ever Cleat Crew™ fundraiser with weekly auctions of custom cleats designed by nine of the country's top college football players.

PLANET – 7-Eleven, Inc. is advancing a sustainable future through targeted "Planet" priorities, including increased access to sustainable fuels, an overall reduction in CO2e emissions, continued investment in renewable energy and the pursuit of sustainable packaging. In 2023, the company advanced a win-win partnership to lower greenhouse gas emissions and feed the hungry, too:

Too Good To Go — When perfectly good food is tossed away, so is all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport and package it. 7-Eleven Canada's award-winning partnership for reducing food waste, helped save more than 130,000 meals and avoided approximately 398 tons of CO2e emissions. The launch of the U.S. pilot is planned for the latter half of 2024.

PRODUCTS – 7-Eleven, Inc.'s priority is to provide customers with the highest quality products while also delivering great value. That includes the types of products offered, how they're made and how they make it onto store shelves. As the industry leader in convenience, 7-Eleven, Inc. acknowledges the responsibility to source responsibly — whether from vendors or when developing proprietary products. This focus comes to life through dedicated programming, including:

Brands with Heart™ — This 7-Eleven, Inc. program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves across 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores in the U.S. In 2023, 7-Eleven was proud to discover that all 49 brands selected for the Brands with Heart program exhibited purpose-driven elements within their products and business – supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve.

Jarratt notes that 7-Eleven, Inc. Franchise Owners, customers and business partners are essential contributors to a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

"I'm proud of all we've accomplished across the 7-Eleven family of brands," Jarratt continues. "It's about creating positive change for the people we all serve and the planet we all share. Regularly measuring and reporting on these areas enables us to see how far we've come and, importantly, identify areas for future improvement."

The 2023 Impact Report is available here.

