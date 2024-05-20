7-Eleven, Inc. Continues Commitment to Fostering Stronger, Safer Communities

7-Eleven's Signature Operation Chill® Program Returns for 29th Consecutive Year

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. announced that its popular community outreach program, Operation Chill®, will return this summer for its 29th year of promoting positive police-youth engagement and neighborhood connection. Fostering the relationships that make its communities stronger and safer is a core tenet of the company's philanthropic commitment to building thriving communities.

"We know that every day – in ways large and small – connections are made in our stores and in the neighborhoods we serve. And it's these positive connections that ultimately help create stronger, safer communities for all of us," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're proud to have the opportunity to deepen our relationships with the law enforcement community while getting to know our neighbors even better through nearly three decades of Operation Chill."

Since 1995, the Operation Chill program has helped law enforcement officers create positive connections by awarding a Slurpee® drink coupon to kids they observe performing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. will issue more than 550,000 coupons to more than 1,300 participating U.S. law enforcement agencies to be rewarded to children in their local communities. Designed to reduce crime and enhance relationships between police and young people, more than 24 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed over the program's history.

Although the reasons for kids being rewarded vary – wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open – the result is the same: a free, small Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a great citizen. The coupons can be redeemed for a free small Slurpee drink at any participating U.S. 7-Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® store, where kids can try one of the new Slurpee drink flavors like the recently-added Peach Candy Lemonade.

"Building relationships with the people we serve is integral to our role as law enforcement officers and a free Slurpee drink coupon is an easy and effective way for our officers to connect with kids," said Miguel A. Rodriguez Jr., Chief of Police for the Laredo Police Department. "We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in and support this great program. Programs like Operation Chill are key to helping us build stronger, safer communities one Slurpee drink at a time."

"We are grateful for 7-Eleven Inc.'s continued support of the law enforcement community and investment in initiatives that make it easy for our officers to nurture positive relationships with the communities we serve," said Cpl. Alan Jones, Prince Georges County Police Department. "Together, we are making our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live."

Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the Operation Chill program can visit www.7-ElevenOperationChill.com to register, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools, and tips to help make Operation Chill a success in their local communities.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Chill outreach program, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/operation-chill. To learn more about 7-Eleven, Inc.'s philanthropic strategy, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/see-us-in-action.

About 7Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

