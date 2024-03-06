7-Eleven, Inc. Debuts New, Multi-Channel Brand Campaign for Speedway Stores

"There's More" to run nationally across television, radio and digital media platforms

IRVING, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, announced today the launch of a new, multi-channel campaign in support of the brand's Speedway® stores, which operate in 36 states across the U.S., predominately in the Midwest and East Coast.

These new spots, available to view on Speedway’s YouTube channel, highlight the craveable, high quality product assortment found at Speedway stores 7-Eleven, Inc. recently launched a multi-channel campaign in support of the brand’s Speedway® stores, which operate in 36 states across the U.S., predominately in the Midwest and East Coast.

These new spots, available to view on Speedway's YouTube channel, highlight the craveable, high quality product assortment found at Speedway stores. This includes Big Gulp®, Big Bite® Hot Dogs, taquitos and even 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee® drink, which is now available across all Speedway stores. The campaign will run through 2024 across: 15 second television spots, 15 and 30 second radio spots, 06, 15, 30 second social and online video, streaming audio and video, out-of-home marketing, paid digital and search and programmatic display.

At the heart of the campaign is musician and Speedway superfan, JD Eicher. After catching the attention of Speedway for his odes to the brand on Instagram, JD was enlisted by the brand to give the beloved Speedway jingle a fresh spin, aptly named, "There's Always More at Speedway." JD performs the catchy tune across the TV and digital spots in a full circle moment that celebrates the little moments of daily convenience.

"We're proud to unveil this new Speedway campaign which reinforces to our customers that in addition to being a favorite pit stop for fuel, Speedway is a destination for so much more – like craveable, high-quality snacks at a great value," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer.

Speedway fans can now proudly show their love for the beloved brand both on and off the road. The newly-launched Speedway collection, now available on 7Collection™, features a curated selection of hats, tees, sweatshirts and tote bags with Speedway's iconic branding.

Not a Speedy Rewards® member yet? Join now at Speedway.com/Speedy-Rewards to start earning points on fuel and merchandise, redeemable for your favorite items or fuel. Download the Speedway app by visiting the App Store or Google Play.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

