7-Eleven, Inc. Gives 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards Customers the Chance to Win Concert Tickets for a Year

Loyalty members can enter to win by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, announced today that it is giving its most loyal customers – and biggest fans in live entertainment --- the chance to build an unforgettable lineup of concerts, sporting events and more all year long.

Loyalty members can enter to win by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Beginning today through April 30, 150 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members who purchase participating products at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will have the chance to win a year's worth of tickets* to see their favorite performances, events and experiences live. That means enjoying fan-favorite items like Slurpee® drinks, Big Gulp® fountain drinks and Big Bite® hot dogs can get you one step closer to a VIP-worthy year.

"Seventy three percent of our target customers say they are a music lover or obsessed with music – making this sweepstakes a no-brainer for us," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We can't wait to reward these loyal customers with the chance to enjoy some of the hottest shows of the year."

Want even more chances to win? Score 7 extra entries by purchasing any flavor of Red Bull, including Energy Drink, Sugarfree, and Amber Edition. See the full list of participating products here.

Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*NO PURCH NEC. Ends 4/30/24 at 11:59:59 pm ET. US/DC, 16+ years of age. Concert Tickets for a Year awarded as $3,000 in Live Nation® eGift Cards per winner. Live Nation is not a Sponsor of the Sweepstakes and in no way responsible for the administration of the Sweepstakes, the verification of winners or the fulfillment of prizing. All inquiries regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor. Live Nation is a registered trademark of Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. Full Rules: https://bit.ly/P2-24.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.