7-Eleven, Inc. Teams Up with The Tetris Company for Slurpee Drink-Inspired Handheld Gaming Device and Themed 7Collection Drop

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of America's most iconic brands are coming together for an epic collaboration. 7-Eleven, Inc. and The Tetris Company have teamed up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the beloved Tetris® game, inviting customers to visit their nearby 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® store to snack….and stack.

Fans of the iconic Slurpee® drink and Tetris® game can score exclusive merchandise by shopping at participating stores and on 7Collection.com

Beginning today, customers across the U.S. who purchase participating products via 7Rewards®, Speedy Rewards® or 7NOW® Delivery will have a chance to win one of 20,000 limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink.* The bespoke handheld devices, designed and manufactured by My Arcade®, celebrate the legacy of Tetris in the form of the world's most recognizable frozen beverage.

7-Eleven has also unveiled limited edition co-branded merchandise including retro t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, keychains and totes – all available on the retailer's online merchandise store, 7Collection. A limited quantity of gaming devices will also be available for purchase.

"We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia – making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We're excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love."

"As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris."

Loyalty members who want even more chances to win can score 7 extra entries by purchasing fan-favorite items like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp® and Big Bite® hot dogs, as well as any variety of Red Bull, including Energy Drink, Sugarfree, and the new Red Bull Summer Edition Caruba Elderflower. See the full list of participating products here.

Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*NO PURCH NEC. Ends 6/25/24 at 11:59:59 pm ET. For US residents 16+ (minors need parental consent). Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See full Rules (+free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/P3-24.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com.

Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (@Tetris) and follow Tetris on X (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official). Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film "Tetris" now streaming on Apple TV+.

