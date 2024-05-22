7-Eleven, Inc. Introduces New Sweet & Spicy Flavors to Summer Menu

Celebrate summer with limited time only treats at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is ushering in summer with exciting new sweet and spicy flavors. With the launch of the all-new Mangonada Donut with Tajin Seasoning and limited-edition Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee® drink, customers can find the perfect treat to satisfy their cravings at 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores.

Celebrate summer with limited time only treats at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores Celebrate summer with limited-time-only treats at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

The new Mangonada Donut, inspired by the Mexican frozen drink of the same name, is a honeymooner donut filled with a decadent mixture of mango and chamoy and sprinkled with Tajin and sugar. The sweet and spicy combination creates a multi-dimensional flavor profile that's sure to excite the most adventurous of tastebuds.

Customers who prefer a sweet treat without heat can enjoy the limited-edition Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee drink. The new flavor is inspired by the fan favorite 7-SelectTM Gummi Peach Rings – a soft, chewy candy of tangy, peach delight – and blends the sweetness of peach with the tartness of lemonade to make the perfect frozen treat.

"It's our favorite time of year – Slurpee drink season – and we're looking forward to bringing our customers innovative new flavors all summer long, like the new Peach Candy Lemonade flavor," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "We're always on the lookout for the latest trends to bring exciting new additions to the menu, including diving into sweet and spicy flavors with the new Mangonada Donut."

To help customers save on their favorite food and beverage snacks this summer, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can get a small Slurpee drink for just $1* or any size Slurpee drink and bagged candy for $2.**

The Mangonada Donut and Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee drink are available for delivery on 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid thru 1/7/25. Plus tax. Participating U.S. Stores. See app for full terms. 2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Exclusive to loyalty members only.

**Valid thru 8/27/24. Plus tax. Participating U.S. Stores. See app for full terms. 2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Exclusive to loyalty members only.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.