7-Eleven, Inc. Introduces the First New Menu Items of 2024

From morning fuel to afternoon treats, 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes invite customers to try their latest menu items

IRVING, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is shaking up on-the-go mealtimes with the introduction of new, delectable bites and beverages available now at select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. From breakfast burritos to protein-packed snacks and fresh beverages, there's something for everyone and for every phase of the daily commute. The new lineup includes:

Cheesy Three Meat Breakfast Burrito : Blend of diced bacon, diced ham and breakfast sausage crumbles with blend of nacho cheese sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese shreds on a white flour tortilla.

: Blend of diced bacon, diced ham and breakfast sausage crumbles with blend of nacho cheese sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese shreds on a white flour tortilla. Carnitavore Breakfast Burrito : This new burrito is wrapped in a white flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar and monterey jack cheese and salsa verde.

: This new burrito is wrapped in a white flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar and monterey jack cheese and salsa verde. 7-Select ™ Meat & Cheese Deli Stacks: Get your hands on the new ultimate protein packed, keto friendly meat and cheese deli stacks in Colby Jack or Pepper Jack with Salami.

Get your hands on the new ultimate protein packed, keto friendly meat and cheese deli stacks in or Pepper Jack with Salami. 7-Select Tropical Juices: 7-Eleven is adding a tropical twist to its lineup of fresh-squeezed juices with refreshing Citrus Berry Punch and Orange Pineapple bottled juices

"At 7-Eleven, our commitment to customers goes beyond just convenience – we're focused on building upon the innovation and quality that keeps our customers coming back every single day," said Dave Strachan, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods. "We are hyper-focused on curating our fresh food options to give our customers what they crave at any time of day."

Elevate your snacking experience and pair these new snacks with the CELSIUS Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade, available exclusively at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. These bites and beverages are available for delivery on 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

