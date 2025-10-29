IN-STORE FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN INVITES 7-ELEVEN®, SPEEDWAY® AND STRIPES® CUSTOMERS TO SUPPORT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

7-Eleven, Inc. Rallies Support for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to Strengthen Pediatric Care

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals) and 7-Eleven, Inc. today announced the launch of an in-store fundraising campaign at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. Beginning October 29, 2025, through January 6, 2026, 7-Eleven and Stripes customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support their local member children's hospital. Speedway stores will continue to offer their year-round in-store fundraising campaign benefiting local member hospitals. Customers can also donate directly to their local member hospital by visiting this donation page .

"We're thrilled to invite our customers to join us in supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer for 7-Eleven, Inc. "Every donation at the register makes a direct impact in our customers' community, with all funds going to their local children's hospital. By investing in the health of children today, we're helping to build stronger, thriving communities for generations to come."

Funds raised through the campaign will help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical, lifesaving equipment and essential resources at more than 113 member hospitals across the country, including children like 13-year-old Will of Austin, Texas. Will's life revolved around all sports until a devastating car accident left him paralyzed. Faced with fear and uncertainty, he found hope and healing at Dell Children's Medical Center, a member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Thanks to donations, Will received the specialized therapies he needed to regain his strength, adapt to his wheelchair and never lose sight of his dreams.

Today, Will continues to push his boundaries in therapy, proving that his spirit remains unbreakable. He's even started mentoring younger kids with similar challenges, showing them that a fulfilling life is not only possible, but within reach. Will is just one of the millions of pediatric patients receiving best-in-class care from member children's hospitals thanks to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising supporters like 7-Eleven, Inc. Learn more about his story here.

"At Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, we are so grateful for the incredible support from 7-Eleven, Inc., including customers, Franchise Owners and employees," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their generosity, which has now surpassed $200 million raised since 1991, ensures that children in local communities receive the best possible care. This is the heart of the giving season, and their dedication to helping kids reach their full potential is truly inspiring. Together, we are changing kids' health and the future."

Since 1991, the company has raised more than $190 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through events like the Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, as well as through in-store fundraising campaigns at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

